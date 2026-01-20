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Rethinking Urban Transport in Accra: A Call to Action

Feature Article Rethinking Urban Transport in Accra: A Call to Action
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

Accra’s workers, market women, and students are trapped in a daily struggle against high transport fares, chaotic boarding systems, and unreliable services. The city’s economic pulse is slowed by congestion, inefficiency, and inequitable access to mobility. If Ghana is to uphold dignity and productivity in its capital, then transport reform must move from rhetoric to reality.

The Current Crisis
- High Fares: Commuters face arbitrary fare hikes tied loosely to fuel prices, eroding disposable income.

- Chaotic Boarding: At hubs like Circle and Madina, boarding trotros is a contest of strength, disadvantaging women, children, and the elderly.

- Lost Productivity: Long commutes drain energy, reduce study hours for students, and cut into trading time for market women.

- Infrastructure Gaps: Reliance on trotros and taxis, coupled with poor road networks, leaves commuters vulnerable to delays and unsafe conditions.

The Way Forward: Bold Interventions

1. Dedicated Bus Lanes
- Establish exclusive lanes for buses along major corridors (Tema–Accra, Kasoa–Accra, Adenta–Accra).

- Reduce congestion, improve travel times, and prioritize high-capacity vehicles over scattered private cars.

2. High-Capacity Buses with Schedules

- Introduce modern buses with fixed timetables, ensuring predictability for workers and students.

- Affordable monthly passes for students and market women can cushion vulnerable groups.

3. Railway & Tram Expansion

- Revive and extend railway lines from Tema to Kasoa, and beyond Adenta.

- Introduce trams within Accra’s core to ease intra-city movement, reduce reliance on trotros, and modernize urban transport.

4. Digital Integration
- Deploy mobile apps for fare payment, route planning, and real-time tracking.

- Transparency in fares will reduce disputes and restore commuter confidence.

5. Gender-Sensitive Planning

- Safer, more accessible transport hubs with priority boarding for women, children, and the elderly.

- Enforce anti-harassment policies and train operators on inclusivity.

Call to Action
Accra cannot afford to normalize transport chaos. Policymakers, unions, and civil society must unite to:

- Regulate fares with transparency.
- Invest in high-capacity buses and rail systems.

- Create dedicated lanes to prioritize public transport.

- Protect vulnerable commuters through gender-sensitive reforms.

The dignity of workers, the productivity of market women, and the future of students depend on decisive action. Transport reform is not a luxury—it is a national necessity.

Recommendations
1. Government: Commit funding to bus rapid transit and railway revival.

2. Private Sector: Partner in fleet modernization and digital platforms.

3. Civil Society: Mobilize citizens to demand accountability and equitable access.

4. Transport Unions: Collaborate on fare regulation and service improvement.

Accra’s transport system must evolve from chaos to clarity. Dedicated lanes, scheduled buses, and modern railways are not dreams—they are achievable reforms. The time for action is now.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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