Rethinking Urban Transport in Accra: A Call to Action

Accra’s workers, market women, and students are trapped in a daily struggle against high transport fares, chaotic boarding systems, and unreliable services. The city’s economic pulse is slowed by congestion, inefficiency, and inequitable access to mobility. If Ghana is to uphold dignity and productivity in its capital, then transport reform must move from rhetoric to reality.

The Current Crisis

- High Fares: Commuters face arbitrary fare hikes tied loosely to fuel prices, eroding disposable income.

- Chaotic Boarding: At hubs like Circle and Madina, boarding trotros is a contest of strength, disadvantaging women, children, and the elderly.

- Lost Productivity: Long commutes drain energy, reduce study hours for students, and cut into trading time for market women.

- Infrastructure Gaps: Reliance on trotros and taxis, coupled with poor road networks, leaves commuters vulnerable to delays and unsafe conditions.

The Way Forward: Bold Interventions

1. Dedicated Bus Lanes

- Establish exclusive lanes for buses along major corridors (Tema–Accra, Kasoa–Accra, Adenta–Accra).

- Reduce congestion, improve travel times, and prioritize high-capacity vehicles over scattered private cars.

2. High-Capacity Buses with Schedules

- Introduce modern buses with fixed timetables, ensuring predictability for workers and students.

- Affordable monthly passes for students and market women can cushion vulnerable groups.

3. Railway & Tram Expansion

- Revive and extend railway lines from Tema to Kasoa, and beyond Adenta.

- Introduce trams within Accra’s core to ease intra-city movement, reduce reliance on trotros, and modernize urban transport.

4. Digital Integration

- Deploy mobile apps for fare payment, route planning, and real-time tracking.

- Transparency in fares will reduce disputes and restore commuter confidence.

5. Gender-Sensitive Planning

- Safer, more accessible transport hubs with priority boarding for women, children, and the elderly.

- Enforce anti-harassment policies and train operators on inclusivity.

Call to Action

Accra cannot afford to normalize transport chaos. Policymakers, unions, and civil society must unite to:

- Regulate fares with transparency.

- Invest in high-capacity buses and rail systems.

- Create dedicated lanes to prioritize public transport.

- Protect vulnerable commuters through gender-sensitive reforms.

The dignity of workers, the productivity of market women, and the future of students depend on decisive action. Transport reform is not a luxury—it is a national necessity.

Recommendations

1. Government: Commit funding to bus rapid transit and railway revival.

2. Private Sector: Partner in fleet modernization and digital platforms.

3. Civil Society: Mobilize citizens to demand accountability and equitable access.

4. Transport Unions: Collaborate on fare regulation and service improvement.

Accra’s transport system must evolve from chaos to clarity. Dedicated lanes, scheduled buses, and modern railways are not dreams—they are achievable reforms. The time for action is now.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]