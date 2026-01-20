NPP race: Bawumia is winning; don’t go and spoil your vote on other candidates – Annoh-Dompreh tells NPP delegates

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to rally behind former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, insisting that he is firmly on course to win the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh made the remarks on Monday, January 19, when he joined Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, addressing party supporters and delegates ahead of the internal contest to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

According to the veteran politician, the party must make a strategic and united choice, warning delegates against spreading their votes across multiple candidates.

“Bawumia is going to win the forthcoming presidential primaries. So don’t go and spoil your vote,” he said, stressing that unity behind a clear frontrunner was critical for the NPP’s rebuilding efforts.

He referenced fellow aspirant Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, noting that while he holds him in high personal regard, the timing was not right for his bid.

“Dr Adutwum is my close friend, and we all worship as members of the Church of Pentecost.

We even met at the business committee, and I told him, my brother, this battle is not yours,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh stated.

He added that leadership succession within the party should be guided by patience and long-term vision.

“This is not your time, although your time will come,” he said, reiterating his confidence that Dr Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, remains the best positioned to lead the party into the next general elections.

—Classfmonline