Don’t vote for a candidate NDC is campaigning for – Annoh-Dompreh to NPP delegates

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has cautioned delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against supporting any presidential aspirant perceived to be favoured or promoted by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing party supporters on Monday, January 19, when he joined former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said NPP delegates must remain alert and strategic in choosing a flagbearer capable of defeating the NDC in the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the involvement or endorsement—direct or indirect—of the NDC in the NPP’s internal contest should be treated as a red flag. He warned that the opposition would naturally support a candidate they believe would weaken the governing party’s chances in future elections.

“If the NDC is campaigning for a particular candidate in our primaries, then you should know that something is wrong,” he told delegates, urging them to vote with the party’s long-term electoral strength in mind.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh stressed that the NPP’s internal elections should be driven by party interest and national appeal, not by tactics designed to benefit political opponents, adding that unity and clear judgment were essential as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

—Classfmonline