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Three more suspects arrested in Ashaiman over Adabraka Gold Robbery

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Three more suspects arrested in Ashaiman over Adabraka Gold Robbery
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

The Police have arrested three additional suspects believed to be behind the Adabraka daylight gold robbery, following months of sustained surveillance and intelligence-led operations.

The arrests were carried out on Monday, January 19, 2026, in Ashaiman.

The suspects have been identified as Nashiru Abubakari, also known as Soldier; Fatao Mohammed, popularly called Motorway; and a third suspect known as 50 Cent.

Their arrest brings the total number of suspects apprehended in connection with the robbery to seven, following the earlier arrest of four other key suspects.

Police say investigations are ongoing to track down and apprehend other accomplices believed to be linked to the robbery.

Efforts are also underway to recover exhibits connected to the crime.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be processed for court in accordance with the law.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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