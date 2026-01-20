Metro Mass Bus Sale Scandal: A National Call for Accountability

Accra, Ghana — October 2020:

Metro Mass Transit Ltd sold 313 buses declared “unserviceable” for as little as GHC2,500–GHC5,000 each, generating only ≈ GHC2.9 million. The disclosure by Deputy Managing Director Haroun Apaw Wiredu has triggered widespread public outrage, with suspicions of political motives, cronyism, and undervaluation just⁰ two months before Ghana’s general elections.

Financial Impact

- Number of buses sold: 313

- Sale price per bus: GHC2,500–5,000

- Total revenue generated: ≈ GHC2.9 million

- Conservative auction value estimate: GHC30,000–50,000 per bus

- Potential revenue lost: ≈ GHC6.5–12.7 million

Each bus originally cost US$80,000–100,000 CIF, with duties and taxes bringing the landed cost to ≈ GHC400,000–600,000 per bus. Selling them for as little as GHC2,500 represents a massive undervaluation of state assets.

Why Ghanaians Should Be Concerned

- Loss of Public Wealth: Millions of cedis lost to undervaluation.

- Service Delivery Impact: Shrinking fleet undermines affordable public transport.

- Transparency Issues: Disposal lacked openness and accountability.

- Governance Risks: Sets a dangerous precedent for mismanagement of public assets.

Citizen Petition Narrative

We, the undersigned citizens, raise the following concerns and demands:

Concerns

- Undervaluation of Assets: Millions lost to the state.

- Cronyism Allegations: Buses sold to insiders rather than through open auction.

- Public Trust Erosion: Weakens confidence in state-owned enterprises.

- Precedent of Mismanagement: Similar sales occurred in 2017, showing systemic issues.

Demands

1. Independent Investigation: Parliament or Auditor-General must probe the sale and publish findings.

2. Accountability Measures: Sanction officials complicit in undervaluation or favoritism.

3. Asset Disposal Reform: Establish clear rules for valuation and auctioning of state assets.

4. Transparency Mandate: Require state enterprises to publish disposal records online.

5. Fleet Renewal Strategy: Prioritize refurbishment, resale to transport unions, or alternative uses before scrapping.

Recommendations for Parliament & Government

- Pass legislation mandating independent valuation before disposal of public assets.

- Establish a Public Asset Disposal Oversight Committee with civil society representation.

- Require annual reporting of asset disposals by all state-owned enterprises.

- Explore public-private partnerships for bus refurbishment and fleet renewal.

The Metro Mass bus sale is not just about 313 vehicles—it is about how Ghana manages its collective wealth. Allowing state assets to be sold cheaply to insiders undermines development, weakens institutions, and betrays public trust.

Ghanaians must insist on:

- Transparency in asset management

- Accountability for mismanagement

- Reform to protect public resources

This is a national call to action for Parliament, the Auditor-General, civil society, and every citizen to ensure that state assets serve the people, not private interests.

Sources:

3News, Ghana Standard, Ghana News Online

CIVIL SOCIETY INQUIRY LETTER

Demanding Transparency, Accountability, and Reform in the Metro Mass Bus Disposal Scandal

To:

The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament

The Auditor-General of Ghana

The Minister for Transport

The Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee

Cc:

Media Houses, Civil Society Organizations, Transport Workers Unions

Subject: Urgent Call for Investigation into the Disposal of 313 Metro Mass Transit Buses

We, the undersigned civil society actors, coalition leaders, and concerned citizens, write to formally demand a full-scale investigation into the disposal of 313 Metro Mass Transit buses in October 2020.

This sale, conducted at giveaway prices of GHC2,500–GHC5,000 per bus, generated only ≈ GHC2.9 million, despite each bus originally costing GHC400,000–600,000. The financial loss to the state is estimated at GHC6.5–12.7 million, representing a grave breach of public trust and asset stewardship.

Key Individuals for Investigation

We call for the following officials to be summoned and questioned:

- Haroun Apaw Wiredu, Deputy MD (Operations & Technical), who confirmed the sale publicly.

- Cezario Kale, Esq, Acting Managing Director at the time.

- Board Members (2020) representing SSNIT, ADB, NIB, PBL, SIC, GOIL, and Metro Mass Transit.

- Finance, Legal, and Audit Managers responsible for valuation and compliance.

Inquiry Focus Areas

1. Valuation Process: Who assessed the buses as “unserviceable”? Was independent valuation conducted?

2. Auction Transparency: Was the sale advertised publicly? Who were the buyers?

3. Board Oversight: Did the board approve the disposal? Where are the minutes and resolutions?

4. Conflict of Interest: Were any buyers linked to management, board members, or political actors?

5. Precedent Cases: Similar disposals occurred in 2017—what reforms were implemented since?

Our Demands

- Immediate Parliamentary Probe with public hearings.

- Auditor-General’s Special Audit of Metro Mass asset disposals from 2017–2021.

- Sanctions for any official found complicit in undervaluation, favoritism, or procedural breaches.

- Legislation mandating independent valuation and public auction for all state asset disposals.

- Transparency Portal for all SOEs to publish disposal records annually.

Our Commitment

We will mobilize citizens, unions, and media to ensure this scandal does not fade into silence. Ghana’s public assets must serve the people—not private interests.

We urge Parliament and oversight bodies to act swiftly, decisively, and transparently.

Signed,

Concerned Civil Society Coalition

Transport Workers Alliance

Editorial Reform Network

Youth for Public Accountability

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]