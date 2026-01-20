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Ghana–Serbia Labour Mobility Deal: Opportunity or Warning Sign?

Feature Article Ghana–Serbia Labour Mobility Deal: Opportunity or Warning Sign?
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

Ghana’s recent negotiations to send up to 100,000 youth to Serbia under a labour mobility agreement have sparked both optimism and concern. While the initiative promises immediate relief for unemployment and potential skills transfer, it also raises critical questions about brain drain, worker protection, and the sustainability of Ghana’s domestic job creation agenda. This article frames the deal as both a national opportunity and a warning sign, urging civic reform campaigns to seize the moment for positive action.

The National Opportunity

  • Employment Relief: With youth unemployment rates remaining high, overseas placements could provide immediate opportunities for thousands of young Ghanaians.
  • Skills Acquisition: Exposure to new industries and technologies in Serbia may equip Ghanaian workers with valuable skills.
  • Remittances: Earnings sent home can strengthen household incomes and foreign exchange reserves.
  • Diplomatic Relations: Strengthening ties with Serbia could open doors for broader cooperation in trade, education, and technology.

The Warning Signs

  • Brain Drain: Exporting skilled labour risks weakening Ghana’s own development capacity.
  • Worker Exploitation: Migrant workers often face poor conditions, wage disparities, or discrimination abroad.
  • Dependency on External Labour Markets: Reliance on foreign employment may distract from building sustainable jobs at home.
  • Social Disruption: Large-scale migration could weaken family structures and community cohesion.

Civic Reform Imperatives
This deal must be seen not only as a labour export initiative but as a test of Ghana’s civic reform capacity. Civic leaders, policymakers, and citizens should:

  • Demand Transparency: Ensure clear agreements on wages, rights, and protections for Ghanaian workers in Serbia.
  • Strengthen Domestic Job Creation: Use this moment to push for reforms that create sustainable employment within Ghana.
  • Promote Skills Transfer: Establish reintegration programs so returning workers can apply their skills locally.
  • Safeguard Dignity: Insist that Ghanaian workers abroad are treated with respect and fairness, reflecting national pride.

Recommendations

  • Negotiate Strong Worker Protections: Ghana must secure binding agreements on fair wages, safe conditions, and equal treatment.
  • Parallel Investment in Local Jobs: Government and private sector should expand industries at home to absorb youth talent.
  • Reintegration Programs: Create pathways for returning workers to contribute to Ghana’s economy.
  • Public Accountability: Civic coalitions should monitor the deal and hold leaders accountable for its outcomes.

The Ghana–Serbia labour mobility deal is a double-edged sword. It offers immediate opportunities for youth employment and international cooperation, but it also risks draining Ghana’s talent and weakening domestic development if not managed responsibly. Civic reform campaigns must rise to the occasion—transforming this initiative into a catalyst for national accountability, sustainable job creation, and the dignified empowerment of Ghana’s youth.

Call to Action: Ghana’s future depends not only on opportunities abroad but on the courage to reform at home. Citizens, coalitions, and policymakers must act now to ensure that this deal strengthens, rather than undermines, the nation’s long-term development.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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