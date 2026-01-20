Daasebre Osei Bonsu III enstooled as Mamponghene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has enstooled Daasebre Osei Bonsu III as the Mamponghene at a colourful ceremony held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III swore the oath of allegiance to formally assume the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom as chiefs and traditional leaders, dressed in black in keeping with Asante custom, witnessed the ceremony amid cheers.

The enstoolment follows the passing of the previous Mamponghene, who died in April 2025 at the age of 85 after customary rites were performed at the Manhyia Palace.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III was nominated as the next Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong on October 13, 2025, and was later outdoored by the Queen Mother, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, as the successor to the Silver Stool.

Born Leslie Nkansah Osei Bonsu, the 51-year-old senior software architect and geospatial strategist was presented to the kingmakers and the Traditional Council at the Amaniampong Stool Palace in Mampong as the Mamponghene elect.

Ing Leslie Nkansah Osei Bonsu is the elder brother of Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

The installation of Daasebre Osei Bonsu III signals a new chapter in the leadership of the Asante Mampong Traditional Area, which holds a significant position within the hierarchy of the Asante Kingdom.