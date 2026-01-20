Transport Ministry to probe auction of 313 Metro Mass Transit buses for GH¢2,500 each

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Nikpe Bukari, has announced that an investigation has been launched into reports surrounding the auction of 313 Metro Mass Transit buses under the previous administration.

The Deputy Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit, Haroun Apaw Wiredu, disclosed that the buses were auctioned in the period leading up to the 2024 general elections, with some reportedly sold for as little as GHS2,500.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday, January 19, the Transport Minister said the probe is aimed at determining whether the auction process was transparent and based on merit.

“As for the auctions, this was what we had but the boards are going through to see whether or not they were of correct merit for that amount,” he said.

He added, “It is not something that I can just say that it was whether over or it was not unduly priced but it was auctions that they did and if we need to question or to go into it, I've instructed all the management and boards to have a second look at it and then we'll see what happens next.”

Mr Bukari noted that while the investigation continues, the immediate focus of the Ministry is to tackle current transport challenges confronting commuters.

“But the reality today is how do we improve on the situation we have at hand and we have come out with these measures with the unions and I believe that this will bring some relief to our commuters,” he said.