When Regulation Becomes Intimidation

Few things expose the fault lines of a country’s intellectual life as sharply as a fight over academic authority. Ghana’s current dispute over academic titles is no longer a narrow administrative matter; it has become a test of how the country understands knowledge, power and freedom. Professor (Dr. Dr. Dr.) Joseph Kwasi Agyemang’s warning that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s (GTEC) crackdown could damage careers, erode academic freedom and marginalize Ghana globally deserves serious attention, but it also requires careful scrutiny, not uncritical acceptance.

At its heart, the controversy is not simply about titles. It is about trust: trust in institutions, trust in scholars and trust in the systems that certify expertise.

The Logic Behind GTEC’s Intervention

GTEC’s mandate is, in principle, difficult to fault. Academic titles carry immense weight. They open doors to leadership positions, consultancy contracts, media authority and policy influence. In societies where credentials are powerful social currency, title inflation and misrepresentation pose real risks.

Globally, higher education regulators exist to protect standards, ensure comparability across systems and prevent deception. Ghana is not alone in grappling with this challenge. Fake degrees, honorary titles masquerading as earned ranks and ambiguous affiliations have damaged academic credibility across Africa and beyond. From this perspective, GTEC’s intervention responds to a genuine and long-standing problem.

Where Regulation Starts to Go Wrong

Professor Agyemang’s concern becomes compelling when attention shifts from why regulation is needed to how it is being enforced. Academic governance depends on due process, peer evaluation and institutional autonomy. When enforcement appears abrupt, public or insufficiently explained, regulation risks sliding into intimidation.

Scholars thrive in environments where intellectual disagreement is encouraged and professional evaluation is predictable. If academics begin to fear that administrative bodies can publicly question their legitimacy without clear procedures, the incentive to engage boldly in scholarship diminishes. Fear replaces curiosity and caution replaces creativity.

Career Damage and Reputational Risk

Academic titles are not cosmetic labels; they shape careers. A scholar’s professional standing, mobility and international credibility are deeply tied to perceived legitimacy. When enforcement actions are public and personalized, reputational damage can occur long before any final determination is made.

In a global academic marketplace, allegations linger. Even if later corrected, the stain often remains. This is particularly dangerous for scholars who work across borders, where regulatory misunderstandings can quickly become career-ending narratives. Professor Agyemang’s warning about irreversible harm to individuals is therefore not alarmist; it reflects how reputation functions in global academia.

Academic Freedom

Academic freedom is often misunderstood. It does not shield scholars from standards or oversight. Rather, it protects their right to teach, research and publish without fear of arbitrary interference.

The danger arises when regulatory bodies appear to cross from quality assurance into moral policing. If scholars begin to self-censor, withdraw from public engagement or avoid controversial research topics for fear of scrutiny, academic freedom is quietly eroded. The harm is subtle but profound: knowledge production slows, debate narrows and intellectual courage declines.

The Risk of Brain Drain and Intellectual Isolation

Professor Agyemang’s fear that Ghana could be pushed to the margins of the global knowledge economy may sound dramatic, but it touches on a real vulnerability. Brain drain is not driven by salaries alone. Scholars leave environments they perceive as hostile, unpredictable or politicized.

If enforcement appears selective or driven by public pressure rather than consistent rules, it reinforces the idea that academic careers are safer elsewhere. Over time, this weakens local institutions, reduces mentorship for younger scholars and narrows Ghana’s participation in global research networks.

The Cost of Inaction and the Other Side of the Argument

Yet Professor Agyemang’s critique also risks overlooking the cost of doing nothing. Title misuse has long been an open secret in Ghanaian academia. Junior scholars have watched questionable credentials translate into promotions and visibility, while institutions hesitated to act.

Public trust in academia suffers when authority appears performative rather than earned. Students, policymakers and citizens deserve clarity about who is genuinely qualified. From this angle, GTEC’s intervention addresses a credibility crisis that academia itself failed to resolve internally.

A Clash of Academic Systems and Global Norms

Complicating the issue further is the diversity of academic traditions Ghana engages with. Titles such as “Professor,” “Associate Professor,” or “Extraordinary Professor” carry different meanings across jurisdictions. Without sustained public education and detailed guidelines, enforcement can appear arbitrary rather than principled.

Scholars operating across borders may find themselves caught between incompatible systems, not deliberate misrepresentation. Regulation that ignores this complexity risks punishing ambiguity instead of deception.

The Real Choice Ghana Faces

Ultimately, the debate is not between regulation and academic freedom. It is between coercive regulation and legitimate regulation. One relies on fear and public spectacle; the other on transparency, consultation and procedural fairness.

Professor Agyemang’s warning should therefore be read as a call for balance, not deregulation. GTEC’s authority will endure only if it earns the confidence of the academic community. That confidence grows through clear rules, appeals mechanisms and respect for institutional autonomy.

Conclusion

Ghana’s academic community postponed difficult conversations about titles and standards for too long. GTEC’s crackdown has forced those issues into the open. Whether this moment strengthens or weakens the knowledge economy depends on what comes next.

Regulation can protect academic integrity, but only when it operates in the light. When it casts long shadows, it risks undermining the very excellence it claims to defend.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.