Is Marriage a Profession? Women, Dependency, and a Society at Risk (Part I of II)

Photo Credit: Pulse Ghana

Men and women are born equal. What a man can do, a woman can also do, sometimes even better. History, science, education, politics, entrepreneurship, and public life all testify to this truth. Yet despite decades of global advocacy and policy reform, society continues to rehash narratives that frame women as dependents rather than partners in development. The 1995 Beijing Conference on Women marked a defining moment in global gender discourse. It was when women worldwide collectively declared their readiness to stand primus inter pares --- first among equals --- alongside men. The message was clear. Partnership, not patronage; collaboration, not dependency. But many years after Beijing, the dominant narrative in many Ghanaian communities, and especially on social media, is that a woman’s security lies in being “taken care of” by a man. This belief is not just persistent; it has become deeply internalized.

A recent statement from a young woman sums it up bluntly. “What will I eat if I marry a poor man?” This isn’t mere casual talk. It reveals a worldview where marriage is primarily an economic transaction, and a man’s worth is measured by his ability to provide materially. Yet relationships built on transactions rarely endure. This mindset helps explain why family stability is weakening and why many marriages collapse under pressure. When relationship expectations revolve around economic status rather than mutual growth and shared values, instability becomes the norm.

From Partnership to Patronage

Marriage was never intended to be a welfare scheme. It should be a partnership between two complete adults, each contributing to household well-being. When women see themselves as commodities to be “married into comfort,” they unintentionally weaken their own agency and bargaining power. Dependency is often romanticized, but in reality, it is expensive. A dependent spouse becomes a liability, not just to the partner but to children, extended families, and the broader community. Financial dependency silences voices in decision-making and traps women in relationships they cannot afford to leave. Moreover, many women today face a labour market that undervalues them. In Ghana, women are paid significantly less than men. On average, female workers earn about 34.2% less than their male counterparts, even when controlling for education and experience. That gap undermines the idea that marriage to a wealthy man is the best path to security. It reinforces the urgency for women to develop skills and financial independence.

Education as a Waiting Room for Marriage

One of the most alarming trends is the perception that education is simply a prelude to marriage. Ask a senior high school graduate about her plans after school and the response is often, “Marry, of course!” But is marriage a profession? Marriage does not have a curriculum, salary, pension, or retirement plan. It is a life partnership, not an occupation. And yet, while Ghana has made progress in girls’ retention through primary and secondary school, there remains a gender gap at tertiary education levels. Female participation in tertiary institutions is improving, but not yet proportionate. Roughly 42% of tertiary students are female, indicating room for growth. Education should be a launch-pad for independence, not merely a waiting room for marriage.

A Global Reality Check with Local Echoes

In countries where women have expanded opportunities in education and leadership such as in Nordic nations affected by the world wars, women have risen to positions as prime ministers, presidents, and ministers. That evolution did not occur because women rebelled against tradition, but because they prepared, competed, and contributed. Their societies recognized that investing in women is investing in national development. In Ghana, the situation is nuanced. Women are a vital part of the labour force; indeed, data show that women currently make up a majority of employed persons in Ghana, with about 6.44 million female workers compared to 5.52 million males in 2023. However, despite being a large share of the workforce, women face higher unemployment rates. Around two out of every three unemployed Ghanaians are women, reflecting deep structural challenges in job access and security. These statistics reveal a disconnect. Women are present in the workforce but are often confined to unstable, informal, or low-paying jobs. Viewing a man’s income as the ultimate source of security is therefore both unrealistic and restrictive.

Dependency Doesn’t Equal Security

Marriage should add to life, not replace ambition or economic survival. When dependency is romanticized, women lose bargaining power in relationships and society loses invaluable contributions from half its population. (To be continued in Part II)

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]