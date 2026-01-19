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You brag about jobs, how many NPP members have you employed? — Eric Adjei to Ken Agyapong

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
NPP You brag about jobs, how many NPP members have you employed? — Eric Adjei to Ken Agyapong
MON, 19 JAN 2026 3

Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has questioned Kennedy Agyapong’s job creation claims.

According to him, the flagbearer aspirant keeps talking big about job creation; however, he cannot point to some of his party folks he has provided with meaningful employment.

Eric Adjei is sure that Christendom will not forgive Kennedy Agyapong for his attack on their religion, regardless of his job creation agenda being used for his campaign.

“The fact that you are parading yourself as a businessman who claims to be coming to power to create jobs won’t sway anyone. How many of your party folks have you created jobs for?”

-mynewsgh

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Comments

DM | 1/19/2026 11:41:12 PM

Hey my Ghana---- job creation should be for all Ghanaians not party members ,, I am for Ghana therefore I want development for Ghanaians

Comments3
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