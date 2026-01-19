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NPP race: It will be easy to use Kennedy Agyapong’s past to get Christians to vote against him — Eric Adjei

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
NPP Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP),Eric Adjei
MON, 19 JAN 2026
Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP),Eric Adjei

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has urged the New Patriotic Party to reject Kennedy Agyapong.

He says the NDC will use his past against him, and that will win them the 2028 elections should Kennedy Agyapong win.

He recalled how the former legislator used vile words to describe women and attacked leading pastors in Ghana, indicating that he will be an easy opponent to beat.

Eric Adjei used the opportunity to urge the youth in politics to stay away from vile language in their communication because they do not know what the future holds.

” For someone who attacked pastors and Christianity in the past, it is surprising that he comes back today and asks pastors to pray for him. Everyone has his or her faith but we are not the ones to judge. It is only one person who will judge us. You made it a point to attack pastors every weekend but just recently, you asked pastors to come and bless you. God is not an NPP man, he’s neutral.

"I cringe anytime I watch his videos from the past. The way he insults women and the unfiltered words he uses against women. I am saying this because as youth, we don’t know what the future holds. Kennedy Agyapong in the past said he would never be president, but today he’s combing the whole country to contest for presidential primaries. This should tell you that any opportunity you get, speak well as a human being,” he said on Asempa FM.

"His claim of creating jobs will not sway anyone. How many of his party people has he employed? We will use his recordings against him. Anyone who is against my religion has me to deal with. Under President Akufo-Addo, we took solace in the bible and pastors during the hard times. Pastors now became afraid because they were under attack,” he said.

-mynewsgh

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