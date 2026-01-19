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IES defends NPA fuel price floor, rejects claims it blocks price reductions

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Oil and Gas IES defends NPA fuel price floor, rejects claims it blocks price reductions
MON, 19 JAN 2026

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has dismissed claims that the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) fuel price floor is preventing oil marketing companies from reducing pump prices, insisting the policy remains essential for fair competition and market stability.

The response follows public comments by StarOil Ghana, which suggested petrol could be sold at GH¢9.50 per litre during off-peak night hours if not for the NPA-approved price floor of GH¢9.80 per litre in the current pricing window.

In a statement dated January 19, 2026, IES said the downstream petroleum sector is capital intensive, high risk, and highly exposed to global price volatility and exchange rate movements. It explained that the price floor was introduced as a competition stabilising measure rather than a price fixing tool.

According to IES, the policy is designed to prevent predatory pricing, protect small and emerging oil marketing companies, and ensure supply continuity, especially during periods of tight margins.

The energy think tank warned that unregulated price competition could result in market concentration, supply disruptions, and eventually higher prices for consumers, citing international experiences in deregulated fuel markets.

IES also questioned the practicality of time-based fuel discounts, noting that operational costs such as storage, financing, distribution, and inventory risks remain the same regardless of whether fuel is sold during the day or at night.

The institute said claims of selling below the approved price floor raise concerns about whether such prices fall below economic cost, whether losses are being cross-subsidised, and whether smaller oil marketing companies could survive sustained undercutting.

IES further pointed out that GOIL Ghana has publicly challenged claims by some industry players, arguing that certain companies calling for lower prices are unable to compete even at the approved floor price in the current pricing window.

Consequently, the institute has called on the National Petroleum Authority to investigate the pricing claims, assess compliance with existing regulations, and examine whether any form of predatory pricing or market distortion is being considered or practised.

IES maintained that discussions on fuel pricing should be guided by market economics, competition policy, and long term consumer welfare, rather than short term pricing pressures.

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