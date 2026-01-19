Chiefs laud President Mahama for initiating Hohoe Metropolitan upgrade

The Traditional Authorities of the five areas within the Hohoe Municipality, Gbi (Hohoe), Wli, Alavanyo, Fodome, and Gbledi, have expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for directing the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to initiate processes to elevate Hohoe to Metropolitan status.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 19, and signed by Togbega Gabusu VII on behalf of the five traditional areas, the chiefs said the decision fulfils a pledge made by the President ahead of the 2024 General Elections. They urged authorities to fast track the process to allow the proposed Hohoe Metropolis to serve as a catalyst for development in the area.

The statement noted that President Mahama’s renewed commitment, reiterated during the sod cutting ceremony of the Oxygen City Housing Project in Ho, reflects his dedication to decentralisation and accelerated development in the Volta Region.

The Traditional Authorities said the elevation of Hohoe underscores its growing role as an administrative, commercial, and transit hub along the Eastern Corridor. They added that Metropolitan status would open up new development opportunities, enhance service delivery, and attract investment to the municipality.

They further outlined critical infrastructure needs to support the growth of the proposed metropolis, including improved road networks, upgrading the Volta Regional Hospital in Hohoe, development of the Hohoe-UHAS Compose, and rehabilitation of the Eastern Corridor Road.

The chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and cooperation with government and other stakeholders, expressing confidence that with timely action and adequate investment, the Hohoe Metropolis would emerge as a key driver of inclusive development in the Volta Region.