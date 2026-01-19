‘Resign honourably by January 31 or we’ll force you to do so’ — UG UTAG tells GTEC D-G, Deputy

The University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called for the resignation of the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, and his Deputy, Professor Augustine Ocloo.

The association said the commission has strayed from its core mandate, issuing arbitrary directives that undermine tertiary institutions and create an unfriendly environment for staff and students.

UTAG-UG warned that if the GTEC leadership does not step down by January 31, they would face a series of actions, including petitions and industrial measures.

“The leadership style of Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai and his Deputy, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, have been adversarial rather than cordial in engaging with managers of public tertiary education institutions, threatening and invoking the regulatory powers of GTEC at the least opportunity,” the statement said.

UTAG also condemned repeated administrative overreach, including directives on lecturer retirements and post-retirement contracts, which they described as contrary to law and harmful to institutional autonomy.

It also cited GTEC’s recent directive on what they deem as a false media report on a supposed 25% fee increment at the University of Ghana.

“UTAG-UG calls on the DG, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, DDG, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, to resign honourably by 31st of January 2026. Failure to do so will result in a petition to the Chief-of-Staff for their removal and industrial action if necessary,” the statement added.

The association urged other UTAG branches and tertiary institutions across Ghana to join the call for accountability, emphasizing the need to protect academic freedom and restore sanity in public universities.