ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Resign honourably by January 31 or we’ll force you to do so’ — UG UTAG tells GTEC D-G, Deputy

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education GTEC Director-General Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai left and his Deputy, Professor Augustine Ocloo
MON, 19 JAN 2026 2
GTEC Director-General Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai [left] and his Deputy, Professor Augustine Ocloo

The University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called for the resignation of the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, and his Deputy, Professor Augustine Ocloo.

The association said the commission has strayed from its core mandate, issuing arbitrary directives that undermine tertiary institutions and create an unfriendly environment for staff and students.

UTAG-UG warned that if the GTEC leadership does not step down by January 31, they would face a series of actions, including petitions and industrial measures.

“The leadership style of Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai and his Deputy, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, have been adversarial rather than cordial in engaging with managers of public tertiary education institutions, threatening and invoking the regulatory powers of GTEC at the least opportunity,” the statement said.

UTAG also condemned repeated administrative overreach, including directives on lecturer retirements and post-retirement contracts, which they described as contrary to law and harmful to institutional autonomy.

It also cited GTEC’s recent directive on what they deem as a false media report on a supposed 25% fee increment at the University of Ghana.

“UTAG-UG calls on the DG, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, DDG, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, to resign honourably by 31st of January 2026. Failure to do so will result in a petition to the Chief-of-Staff for their removal and industrial action if necessary,” the statement added.

The association urged other UTAG branches and tertiary institutions across Ghana to join the call for accountability, emphasizing the need to protect academic freedom and restore sanity in public universities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kwame | 1/19/2026 10:30:21 PM

Let me ask precisely, is this politically motivated? Well, maybe I am wrong, but if it is, you people are wasting your time, because the more you make this current look bad, the more the people are not convinced, because neither are Ghanaians stupid enough to vote for Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong nor to bring the NPP back. The current government has never been witnessed in the past eight years, so if you people are not going to help to let it grow, and you think you will come out with useles...

Comments2
Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Assemblyman raises alarm over alleged illegal ECG charges in Ho Assemblyman raises alarm over alleged illegal ECG charges in Ho

46 minutes ago

GIS defends Asikuma–Sogakope checkpoints, cites security and border management GIS defends Asikuma–Sogakope checkpoints, cites security and border management

47 minutes ago

Dr. Zenator Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan African Parliament Dr. Zenator Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan African Parliament

47 minutes ago

Fake online businesses dupe victims of GHS266k between January and April — CSA Fake online businesses dupe victims of GHS266k between January and April — CSA

47 minutes ago

Sagnarigu MP, Atta Issah BoG's 2025 spending was necessary in saving a near collapse economy — Majority

47 minutes ago

Ghanaians need solution to the current dumsor, not your excuses — Oforikrom MP to govt Ghanaians need solution to the current dumsor, not your excuses — Oforikrom MP t...

4 hours ago

NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust

4 hours ago

Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm

4 hours ago

Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways

7 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line