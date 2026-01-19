Generative AI must be complementary, not substitute for human agency — Education Minister

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged that generative artificial intelligence (AI) should be used to support, not replace, human decision-making in education.

The minister stressed that AI should be harnessed to enhance teaching quality and improve learning outcomes, rather than undermine human creativity and judgment.

The Tamale South MP made the remarks in a social media post following his participation in a summit in the United Kingdom on Monday, January 19, which focused on the role of AI in learning and teaching environments.

“This morning, I was part of a summit in London that focused on the role of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, with particular emphasis on safety, as well as the need to establish clear standards and benchmarks to guide the design and use of Generative AI systems,” he said.

Haruna Iddrisu highlighted that learners and teachers must remain central to the educational process, with AI serving as a complementary tool.

“I further emphasized that Generative AI must be complementary rather than a substitute for human agency. Human judgement and critical thinking remain the most essential cognitive abilities and cannot be replaced by Generative AI,” he noted.

He also called for strong legislation and policy frameworks to guide the responsible design, deployment, and governance of AI technologies in schools, ensuring that human oversight and ethical standards are maintained.