VRCC commends Togbe Afede's appointment to Presidential Advisory Group on Economy

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbofia of the Asogli State, on his appointment to the 12-member Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy.

In a press release signed by the volta regional minister James Gunu, the prestigious appointment is a testament to Togbe Afede XIV's profound respect earned across political, business, and traditional leadership circles. The council is delighted to see the chieftaincy institution represented at this level.

Togbe Afede XIV's distinguished leadership, proven business acumen, and extensive experience in enterprise and governance make him uniquely positioned to provide strategic insights for Ghana's economic transformation.

His expertise in fiscal management and industrial development will undoubtedly be an asset to the country. The council recognizes his unwavering commitment to Ghana's socio-economic advancement.

Togbe Afede XIV's nomination, alongside other distinguished individuals, is a testament to his exemplary leadership and contributions to national development. This appointment reflects the confidence placed in him and the chieftaincy institution.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council prays for divine guidance and strength as Togbe Afede XIV undertakes this new mandate. They are confident that he will serve with distinction, bringing honour to the Volta Region and Ghana.

The Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy aims to provide strategic guidance on Ghana's economic policies, including macroeconomic management, fiscal consolidation, and debt sustainability