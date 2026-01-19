ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ex-OPEC president in UK court ahead of corruption trial

By AFP
Africa Former OPEC president Diezani Alison-Madueke leaves Southwark Crown Court in London ahead of her full trial for corruption. By CARLOS JASSO (AFP)
MON, 19 JAN 2026
Former OPEC president Diezani Alison-Madueke leaves Southwark Crown Court in London ahead of her full trial for corruption. By CARLOS JASSO (AFP)

Former OPEC president Diezani Alison-Madueke appeared in a London court on Monday, ahead of her full trial on bribery charges relating to her time as Nigeria's oil minister.

Preliminary proceedings, including technical matters and jury selection, began this week, with Alison-Madueke in attendance.

Alison-Madueke, who was in office from 2010 to 2015, was the first woman oil minister in Nigeria and the first female president of the global oil cartel OPEC.

The 65-year-old has been on bail since she was first arrested in London in October 2015. She has denied six charges against her.

She was formally charged in 2023 by the UK's National Crime Agency with offences of accepting bribes between 2011 to 2015.

"We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts," the NCA said at the time.

According to the indictment, Alison-Madueke benefitted from at least £100,000 ($134,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets and the use of multiple London properties.

The charges also detailed financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees and gifts from top designer shops such as Louis Vuitton.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 26 and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.

Two others are also being prosecuted on bribery charges linked to the case: Doye Agama, who appeared in court via video link on Monday, and Olatimbo Ayinde, who was present in the dock.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust

3 hours ago

Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm

3 hours ago

Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways

6 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

6 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

6 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

6 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

7 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

7 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

7 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line