31-year-old illegal miner jailed for stealing GH¢1,300

The District Magistrate Court One in Tarkwa has sentenced Francis Kwofie, a 31-year-old illegal miner to 30 days imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah told the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah that the Complainant Mustapha Awudu was a mechanic at Bogoso junction, while Kwofie worked at the Pitson Mines.

She said both stayed at Essamang Kakraba in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

She said on October 20, 2025, at about 5:00 pm, the complainant received a phone call from his wife that thieves had broken into their room and messed up their belongings.

Prosecution said, the complainant quickly went home, and when he arrived, he saw that his room had been ransacked and a cash amount of GH¢1,300.00 stolen from the GH¢2,100.00 he kept in his wardrobe.

Sergeant Yeboah said the complainant later got information from his brother, a witness in the case that, Kwofie came to the house and pretended he needed to borrow some money.

The complainant had additional information from tenants and people around that Kwofie had a track record of stealing from people at home and the workplace, and he became convinced that he was the one who stole his money.

Prosecution said on October 21, 2025, the complainant went to Kwofie's house, but he was not there, left a message with the tenant to be delivered to him.

She said when Kwofie received the message, he went to the complainant's house and denied stealing the money when confronted.

Sergeant Yeboah added that after Kwofie had made few phone calls, he decided to settle the debt, but the complainant who was not convinced by his words, arrested and took him to the Tarkwa police station.

GNA