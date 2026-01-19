Paramount Queenmother of Kadjebi Traditional Area dies

The Kadjebi Traditional Area in the Oti Region has been thrown into mourning following the death of its Paramount Queenmother, Nana Yaa Asiedua II.

The sad news was disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi by Okyeame Asiedu Kwasi Akyea, the Okyeame (linguist) to the Omanhene of the Kadjebi Traditional Area.

He said Nana Yaa Asiedua II, who passed away in December 2025, was a grandchild of the first Paramount Queenmother of the area, Nana Yaa Asiedua I, and hailed from a distinguished royal lineage that had contributed immensely to the growth and stability of Kadjebiman.

Okyeame Akyea noted that the late Queenmother was enstooled in 1976 and served her people diligently for several decades.

During her reign, she played a pioneering role in the formation of the Association of Queenmothers in the then Volta Region, providing a united platform for queenmothers to advocate for social development and the welfare of women and children.

He said Nana Yaa Asiedua II continued her active involvement in the association even after the creation of the Oti Region in 2018, ensuring continuity and strengthening the role of queenmothers in the new region.

According to him, the late Queenmother was the President of the Kadjebi District Queenmothers Association until her demise, a position she used to champion women empowerment, with particular emphasis on girl-child education.

Okyeame Akyea described Nana Yaa Asiedua II as a peace-loving and respected traditional leader who played a key role in mediating and resolving conflicts within the traditional area through dialogue and consensus-building.

He added that she was also an entrepreneur who encouraged women to engage in income-generating activities as a means of achieving economic independence and improving their living standards.

Okyeame Akyea told GNA that the late Nana Yaa Asiedua II also served as the Chairperson of the Oti Region Queenmothers’ Association.

When asked about burial arrangements, Okyeame Akyea told GNA that the date for the final funeral rites would be announced during the observation of the 40th day customary rites, expected to take place on Saturday, January 24.

He said the traditional area would greatly miss the wisdom, leadership, and motherly care of Nana Yaa Asiedua II, whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.

GNA