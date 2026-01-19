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Akufo-Addo’s undoing was his desire to solve all of Ghana’s problems in 8 years — Ofosu Nkansah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Akufo-Addo’s undoing was his desire to solve all of Ghana’s problems in 8 years — Ofosu Nkansah
MON, 19 JAN 2026 1

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, says former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s biggest setback was his ambition to fix Ghana’s challenges within eight years.

According to him, that ambition was reflected in the Akufo-Addo administration’s heavy investment across almost all sectors of the economy during its time in office.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, January 19, Mr. Ofosu Nkansah said the scale of interventions eventually strained government resources, especially after global economic shocks.

“And this is a government which tackled every sector of the economy, and I think to some extent that was our undoing, the fact that the President wanted to develop Ghana and fix everything in eight years,” he said.

He cited investments in healthcare, agriculture and other sectors as evidence of the administration’s broad approach, arguing that few governments would attempt such an extensive agenda.

“Almost every sector was tackled head on, and I think the number of programmes and interventions we embarked on also affected us, especially after the COVID crisis, when we didn’t have enough resources to sustain all the programmes,” Mr. Ofosu Nkansah stated.

He added that the New Patriotic Party has admitted mistakes made along the way, noting that some difficult decisions were taken in response to both domestic pressures and global economic challenges.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 1/19/2026 5:42:09 PM

There is no intelligent leader with the idea of restoring something who would come to cause such extensive damage. That means the idea of becoming president was far from what he told Ghanaians. To confirm this is the printed "Agyapadie" policy, his arrogance, and his refusal to listen to Ghanaians and his own party members.

Comments1
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