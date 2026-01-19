ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 19 Jan 2026 Social News

Attorney-General explains withdrawal of charges against Kwabena Duffour due to lack of evidence of theft in UniBank case

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine AkuritingaAttorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Akuritinga

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Akuritinga, has clarified that the withdrawal of criminal charges against former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour and other directors of the defunct UniBank was due to a lack of evidence of theft or personal enrichment.

Speaking on Starr Chat in an interview with broadcaster Bola Ray, Dr Ayine said investigations into UniBank’s collapse did not meet the legal threshold required for criminal prosecution. He noted that public debate around the case was largely shaped by the prominence of the Duffour family rather than the facts necessary to sustain charges in court.

He explained that a review of cases from Ghana’s financial sector clean-up showed that UniBank’s situation differed from others where criminal wrongdoing was clearly established.

Dr Ayine contrasted the UniBank case with that of Capital Bank, where prosecutors uncovered clear evidence of criminal conduct. “In the Capital Bank case, there was clear evidence that funds meant to support the bank were physically diverted to a private garage at the managing director’s residence. That is pure stealing,” he said.

However, he stressed that no similar evidence existed in the UniBank case. He explained that receiving liquidity support and later collapsing does not automatically make bank owners or directors criminals. “If liquidity support is used through normal banking processes and the bank still fails, you cannot criminalise the directors just because the business did not succeed,” Dr Ayine stated.

He further emphasized that risk-taking is inherent in banking, and business failure or loan defaults do not constitute crimes unless there is proof of fraud, dishonesty, or theft. Responding to claims that UniBank’s owners looted depositors’ funds, he said investigations found no evidence to support such allegations, adding, “There was no evidence that the Duffours stole money.”

Dr Ayine also dismissed claims of fraudulent breach of trust, explaining that under Ghanaian law, the relationship between a bank and its customers is contractual, not fiduciary. He noted that although UniBank extended loans to related companies, this alone does not constitute a crime unless there is evidence of dishonesty or personal gain.

He said these legal considerations informed the decision to discontinue the criminal case against Dr Duffour and other directors. Civil cases being pursued by the bank’s receiver are still ongoing, and asset recovery remains possible.

The Attorney-General maintained that the UniBank case was never about theft or personal enrichment, despite public criticism, and highlighted the limits of using criminal law to address business failures in the financial sector.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Pouv | 1/19/2026 11:17:21 PM

Jarber

Comments11
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust

1 hour ago

Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm

1 hour ago

Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways

4 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

4 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

4 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

4 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

5 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

5 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

5 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line