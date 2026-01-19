Attorney-General explains withdrawal of charges against Kwabena Duffour due to lack of evidence of theft in UniBank case

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Akuritinga

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Akuritinga, has clarified that the withdrawal of criminal charges against former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour and other directors of the defunct UniBank was due to a lack of evidence of theft or personal enrichment.

Speaking on Starr Chat in an interview with broadcaster Bola Ray, Dr Ayine said investigations into UniBank’s collapse did not meet the legal threshold required for criminal prosecution. He noted that public debate around the case was largely shaped by the prominence of the Duffour family rather than the facts necessary to sustain charges in court.

He explained that a review of cases from Ghana’s financial sector clean-up showed that UniBank’s situation differed from others where criminal wrongdoing was clearly established.

Dr Ayine contrasted the UniBank case with that of Capital Bank, where prosecutors uncovered clear evidence of criminal conduct. “In the Capital Bank case, there was clear evidence that funds meant to support the bank were physically diverted to a private garage at the managing director’s residence. That is pure stealing,” he said.

However, he stressed that no similar evidence existed in the UniBank case. He explained that receiving liquidity support and later collapsing does not automatically make bank owners or directors criminals. “If liquidity support is used through normal banking processes and the bank still fails, you cannot criminalise the directors just because the business did not succeed,” Dr Ayine stated.

He further emphasized that risk-taking is inherent in banking, and business failure or loan defaults do not constitute crimes unless there is proof of fraud, dishonesty, or theft. Responding to claims that UniBank’s owners looted depositors’ funds, he said investigations found no evidence to support such allegations, adding, “There was no evidence that the Duffours stole money.”

Dr Ayine also dismissed claims of fraudulent breach of trust, explaining that under Ghanaian law, the relationship between a bank and its customers is contractual, not fiduciary. He noted that although UniBank extended loans to related companies, this alone does not constitute a crime unless there is evidence of dishonesty or personal gain.

He said these legal considerations informed the decision to discontinue the criminal case against Dr Duffour and other directors. Civil cases being pursued by the bank’s receiver are still ongoing, and asset recovery remains possible.

The Attorney-General maintained that the UniBank case was never about theft or personal enrichment, despite public criticism, and highlighted the limits of using criminal law to address business failures in the financial sector.