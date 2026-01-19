COPEC criticises fuel price floor for restricting competition in downstream sector

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has criticised Ghana’s fuel price floor policy, saying it limits competition among oil marketing companies and undermines efficiency gains in the downstream petroleum sector.

COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah explained that the policy, which sets a minimum price below which fuel cannot be sold, interferes with normal market dynamics and restricts how companies compete on cost and efficiency.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana on Monday, January 19, 2026, in an interview with Bright Nana Kwasi Amaning, he said, “In pure economic sense, it is simply a threshold. If you did a floor, it means that it is the lower price below which one cannot sell,” describing the policy as a direct constraint on competitive pricing.

He noted that competition in the downstream sector has historically allowed smaller, more efficient oil marketing companies to grow by reducing overheads and passing savings to consumers. The current price floor, he argued, prevents these companies from lowering prices even when their cost structures make it possible.

“The current leader of the downstream was never dominant. It was a minor player,” Duncan Amoah said. “Smaller companies look at it and say maybe we can reduce our overhead and extend that benefit to the market, and Ghanaians go for them.” He added that the price floor now blocks that pathway.

Duncan Amoah also rejected claims that the policy is needed to protect smaller oil marketing companies from being pushed out by larger competitors. He said consolidation through partnerships, mergers, or brand alignments is a normal result of competition, not a market failure.

“There are times you find some of these companies aligning brand-wise to other companies so that they can be able to maintain a good market share,” he said. “It could happen between the smaller and the midsize, the smaller and the bigger, the bigger and the smaller.”

He explained that competition naturally favours firms with scale and volume, regardless of regulatory controls, adding, “At the height of competition is what you will call economies of scale.”

The COPEC Executive Secretary further argued that the price floor distorts pricing decisions for companies holding older stock purchased at higher exchange rates.