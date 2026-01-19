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GoldBod to sign gold refining deal with Gold Coast Refinery

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Business & Finance GoldBod to sign gold refining deal with Gold Coast Refinery
MON, 19 JAN 2026

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is set to sign a gold refining agreement with Gold Coast Refinery on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in a move aimed at boosting local gold processing and supporting Ghana’s industrial growth agenda.

The agreement represents a significant step in expanding the country’s refining capacity and increasing the value added to locally produced gold, as authorities seek to ensure more benefits from the sector remain within the economy.

The signing ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Conference Room on the fifth floor of the GoldBod Head Office in Accra. It is expected to attract key stakeholders from the mining and financial sectors.

Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament, has been named as the Special Guest of Honour for the event. Officials, however, note that he is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The collaboration between the Ghana Gold Board and Gold Coast Refinery is expected to strengthen the country’s gold value chain, promote local industry, and advance broader national industrialisation efforts.

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