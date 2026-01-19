Man grabbed for attempting to exhume dead body at Bolga

A 30-year-old man is facing legal action after he was caught attempting to exhume a body from a grave in Bolgatanga.

According to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, the Assemblyman for the Tindonmolgo community, Emmanuel Ayamga, confirmed the incident. He said he received a distress call urging his presence in the community.

Upon arrival, he found residents surrounding the suspect, visibly angry. They reported seeing him scooping sand from a grave, which raised suspicions about his intentions.

The man reportedly told residents that he was new to the area and had come to Bolgatanga with his mother, who was in town for plumbing work.

He also said he had previously traveled to Burkina Faso, where a man gave him a fowl as part of a ritual for a supposed health condition.

He explained that he was instructed not to crack the fowl’s bones after eating it but to pour them on an anthill. While his mother went to a nearby rocky area to attend to a call of nature, he claimed he mistook a grave for an anthill and attempted to dispose of the bones there.

Police were called to the scene to prevent residents from taking the law into their own hands. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The incident has left the community in fear and shock.