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Honda CR-V sold for GH¢750,000 now GH¢450,000; Ghana needs 20 years of NPP opposition for real change — A Plus

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
MON, 19 JAN 2026 5
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has urged Ghanaians to allow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain in opposition for an extended period.

He believes the party has much to learn from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) on effective governance.

A Plus suggested that the NPP should stay out of power for twenty years to gain experience and avoid taking Ghanaians for granted.

To support his call, he pointed to recent improvements under the NDC, including reductions in port charges and fuel prices.

In his post, he wrote: “Not long ago, a Honda CR-V sold for about 750,000 Ghana cedis. Today, you can get it for about 450,000 Ghana cedis.

"Fuel prices have dropped to about 9.99. Eiii

"The things John Mahama is doing after just 8 years in opposition eh…

"Honestly, if NPP can stay in opposition for at least 20 years, I’m very confident they’ll perform better than any government in the world when they return. Just 8 years and look at the Miracles; Aboagye, what do you think?”

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Comments

APUU | 1/19/2026 11:50:11 PM

Look at the MP who is even struggling to contribute in Parliament. All he could say when he had the opportunity to speak in parliament was "RELAX RELAX". Comedian

Comments5
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