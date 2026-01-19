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Dumping Bawumia is the only way to reset NPP and get current executives out — Prof. Frimpong Boateng

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
NPP Prof. Frimpong Boateng
MON, 19 JAN 2026 3
Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Prof. Frimpong Boateng, a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that rebuilding and resetting the party after its 2024 electoral loss will require removing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He explained that letting go of Dr. Bawumia would allow the party to part ways with some executives who, in his view, contributed to the defeat in 2024.

Speaking on Accra-based United Television, he said, “I have said it, and I will say it again, we have to dump Dr Bawumia. If Bawumia is out of the way, we can get some of these executives of the party out and reset the party for the future. Until this is done, we will not achieve anything.”

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Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 1/19/2026 8:38:21 PM

The less said about this Professor, the better. He has lost my respect! I never knew hatred is killing him.

Comments3
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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