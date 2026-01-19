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This diplomatic faux pas most unfortunate – Ofori-Atta’s lawyer claps back at Victor Smith

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Politics This diplomatic faux pas most unfortunate – Ofori-Atta’s lawyer claps back at Victor Smith
MON, 19 JAN 2026

A member of the legal team for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said his client has not been moved from the Caroline Detention Centre in the United States, as being peddled online.

Mr Frank Davies told JoyNews that the situation is a “diplomatic faux pas” and expressed disappointment in the Foreign Minister and Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Victor Emmanuel Smith.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that this diplomatic faux pas being displayed by the Foreign Minister and the Ambassador is most unfortunate,” he said.

“Without fear of contradiction, Kenneth Ofori-Atta has not been moved from the Caroline Detention Centre.”

Mr. Davies questioned the Ambassador’s public statement, asking what he hoped to achieve by sharing such information.

“It is just not enough to say he has been moved. He has been moved to where?” he asked.

He added, “This is the same Ambassador who wanted to extend consular assistance to Ken. I am telling you on authority that Ken remains at the Caroline Detention Centre, where he was, where he has been, and where he will remain until tomorrow.”

The comments follow claims by Ambassador Smith that Mr. Ofori-Atta had been transferred ahead of his court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, January 20. Mr. Davies challenged the Ambassador to disclose the new location if the transfer is true.

-mynewsgh

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