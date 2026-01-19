Standard Chartered secures consecutive top spot across Ghana in Retail Banking customer excellence survey

Standard Chartered Bank has retained its position as the premier institution for customer service in Ghana, leading the retail segment for the second consecutive year, according to the 2025 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience (CX) Survey.

The report, which evaluates financial institutions across Nigeria and Ghana, arrives as the regional banking sector moves beyond basic digital reliability toward a more competitive landscape shaped by artificial intelligence and personalised engagement.

In a market where digital access is now a "minimum requirement," Standard Chartered distinguished itself through high marks in mobile app stability and transactional security.

The bank achieved a CX Score of 82.9 in the retail category, leading a competitive field that includes other lending heavyweights.

Notably, Standard Chartered’s performance was demonstrated by appearing in the top five performers across nearly all of the ten most important experience measures for retail customers in Ghana.

This was mirrored in its high ratings across the customer journey, specifically in transacting, account maintenance, and onboarding, where it was recognised for its digital-only options and processing speed.

Responding to the findings, Yvonne Gyebi, Head of Wealth & Retail Banking at Standard Chartered, expressed appreciation to key stakeholders and stated that the institution’s focus on client-centricity following these back-to-back wins.

“ Thank you to our clients, stakeholders and staff. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to putting our customers at the heart of our business. Exceptional service to us at Standard Chartered is a continuous journey of taking feedback and innovating to exceed our client’s expectations,” she said.

The survey highlights a decisive shift in consumer behavior across West Africa. For the first time in three years, ATM services have declined in priority in Ghana, replaced by an urgent demand for digital resilience.

Mobile banking usage has surged to 69 percent weekly usage, with younger customers, particularly Gen Z, driving this shift as they increasingly rely on mobile apps as their primary financial interface.

This ‘digital-first’ reality means that technical uptime has transitioned from a back-end concern to a core driver of customer experience.

Furthermore, as macroeconomic indicators show early signs of stabilisation, trust is being earned more deliberately through transparency and value. In Nigeria, integrity remains the highest-rated pillar, while in Ghana, empathy leads as customers seek proactive service to navigate conservative financial environments.

Banks are now tasked with moving beyond ‘hygiene factors’, such as basic security, toward ‘orchestrated’ experiences where services adapt to the customer's actual behavior.

With banks expected to lend more in the coming years, the report suggests that the next phase of competition will favor institutions that can combine digital performance with insight-driven, proactive experiences.

Standard Chartered’s ability to deliver reliability where expectations are highest has allowed it to maintain its foothold at the summit of the Ghanaian market.

“As a Bank, we remain committed to improving and to deliver world-class experiences that make banking simple, seamless and delightful,” Mrs. Gyebi added.

Source: Standard Chartered Bank