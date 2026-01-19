The Broken Chalkboards: Rev. Abukari Thomas calls for collective action against rising student riots in Upper East Region

In recent years, the Upper East Region has witnessed a troubling surge in student riots across its educational institutions.

This trend has left educators, parents, and leaders grappling for answers. Among those raising their voices for change is Rev. Abukari Thomas, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Christian Council, Bolgatanga and a respected Baptist Church head Pastor, who shared his profound reflections in a documentary “Broken Chalkboards.”

Rev. Abukari’s insights are a clarion call to society, urging all stakeholders to acknowledge the gravity of campus unrest and to seek solutions rooted in empathy, communication, and moral guidance. His message is not one of blame, but of collective responsibility, a rallying cry to educators, parents, religious leaders, and students themselves to reclaim the original purpose of education and to restore dignity and order in schools.

Addressing the matter, Rev. Abukari begins with an earnest appeal: “I come your way to add my voice to things that are happening in our society, which are heartbreaking. For example, we look at our various institutions, we see some emerging trends that are of late not the best for u,s and it would not be appropriate for us to be silent on this issue.”

He observes with concern that nearly 90% of secondary schools in the Upper East have experienced some form of student unrest, a situation unprecedented in recent history. Rather than apportioning blame, he emphasizes the need for unity and shared purpose in seeking solutions. “We all have to find ourselves in getting a solution to this. So my focus here is not to look at who is at fault, but what can be done because we are in the woods and we need to come out.”

Rev. Abukari laments the loss of the original vision for schools: environments meant to model, transform, and equip future leaders. He notes, “In our schools, this is a place where people are to be modelled, transformed, equipped, and then they will pick up leadership positions in the near future. But if we see them going all around destroying school properties…it might be a simple misunderstanding, misinformation or miscommunication.”

The generational gap, he asserts, has made communication more complex. Today’s students are “sensitive and active,” with access to social media and peer influences sometimes leading them astray. Many, he warns, are unaware of the long-term consequences of their actions, including the destruction of scarce infrastructure. “The government has spent huge sums of amounts of money to put up infrastructure which our region is lacking. There is no institution in our region that we can boast and say that they have enough infrastructure…Why do we then destroy the few?”

Rev. Abukari calls for proactive communication between school leadership and students, particularly through student representative councils. He suggests regular engagement, transparency about school management, and education about the realities of funding and resource allocation. “If students know that this is the right channel we are to pass through to get our grievances met, some of these instances we are observing will not be there.”

He advocates for empowering student leaders with knowledge about their rights and responsibilities, as well as the costs involved in running a school. “If we explain, they will understand,” he says, reinforcing the need for dialogue over destruction.

While acknowledging the importance of child rights, Rev. Abukari cautions that many students misunderstand where their rights begin and end. “You have the right to be educated, so if you have the right to be educated, it means you have the right to be trained and be corrected.”

He recommends that corrective measures be made pragmatic and transparent, so that students understand the intention is reform, not punishment. “School authorities, can we let them get to this understanding?” he asks, adding that many students come from troubled homes and need more structured support in school.

A critical gap, according to Rev. Abukari, is the lack of effective guidance and counseling offices in schools. He urges management to invest in these services, so students can seek help and receive warm, professional advice. “If we get guidance and counselors to take care, an open office where the students can walk in with their heartfelt issues and walk out warmly received and properly educated, most of these issues that we encounter in our institutions will not be there.”

He also proposes the creation of robust reward systems to motivate positive behaviour, complementing disciplinary action. “If we see more awards given to well-disciplined, well-dressed, well-behaved students…I think it will motivate and encourage the students to tow this line.”

As a religious leader, Rev. Abukari stresses the role of faith communities in shaping student character. He calls for stronger religious life on campus, with chaplains and imams working together to help students discover purpose and resist negative peer pressure. “Nobody's destiny is promoted through rioting. Nobody's destiny is promoted through bad behavior.”

Religious institutions, he believes, must step up to provide moral guidance, especially for students from broken homes. “If we religious leaders make sure that we model their religious life in these institutions, I think definitely…the numbers [of riots] should reduce.”

Rev. Abukari does not leave out parents and alumni, urging Parent-Teacher Associations and school boards to support rightful discipline and set positive examples. He warns against interventions that undermine necessary corrective measures, noting that “since he did it and went scot-free, there's nothing wrong.”

He encourages alumni to take pride in building their schools, not destroying them: “It's for us to go through our books, study, come out with flying colors, move to the next level so that you come back one day and say yes, I was a product of this institution.”

A sobering reminder is offered to students: school records, including involvement in riots, often follow individuals throughout their lives. “If they pull out the files and you were part of those who burned down the dormitory, you were the gang leader, those who burned down the library, you were the gang leader…Who, in his right mind, will support you to be a minister of state?” he quizzed

Rev. Abukari’s final message is one of hope and challenge: “The strength is a blessing. And it is meant for us to use it rightly, build ourselves, equip ourselves, and tomorrow we will become leaders…One day you'll point out that I did this in this school. I did that in that school. And this is the generation that we want. So that one day they can name a dormitory after you. If you burn all the dormitories, who will name a dormitory after you?”

With these words, Rev. Abukari Thomas encapsulates a vision for the future of the Upper East Region and beyond, a future where schools are sanctuaries of learning and transformation, where discipline and dialogue replace destruction, and where every student is inspired to leave a legacy worth remembering.

Kindly watch the full video here: