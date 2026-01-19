GNFS swiftly contains fire at Ghana Water Company Central Stores in Ashaiman

The Ghana National Fire Service has brought under control a major warehouse fire that erupted at the Ghana Water Company Central Stores located at Ashaiman Golf City in the early hours of Monday, January 19, 2026.

The Service said it received an emergency alert at 12:18 a.m., with the first fire crew arriving at the scene within seven minutes, at 12:25 a.m. Additional support was later dispatched from the Tema Metro and Industrial Area Fire Stations to reinforce the operation.

Firefighters succeeded in confining the blaze by 1:43 a.m., gaining full control at 3:22 a.m., before finally extinguishing it at 3:50 a.m.

The inferno caused significant destruction to production materials and machine parts stored in Warehouse “D.” Despite the damage, the prompt response by fire personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other facilities. Six workers’ quarters and two adjoining warehouses, identified as Warehouses “B” and “C,” were successfully saved.

No injuries or loss of life were reported.

Investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

The initial firefighting team was led by Assistant Divisional Officer I Samuel Darko, while overall supervision was provided by Assistant Chief Fire Officer II Patrick Sallah, the Tema Regional Fire Officer. He was supported by DO II Fiifi Oppong, the Regional Operations Officer, and DO II Ebenezer Yenzu, Municipal Fire Officer for Tema Metro.

The Ghana National Fire Service reaffirmed its commitment to swift emergency response and public safety, urging institutions and businesses to strictly observe fire prevention and safety measures to prevent similar incidents.