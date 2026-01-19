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Mon, 19 Jan 2026 Disaster

Fire ravages 14 rooms in Kukurizua residential building

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Fire ravages 14 rooms in Kukurizua residential building

A fierce domestic fire has reduced 14 rooms to ashes in a multiple room residential building at Kukurizua, opposite Dastech, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The Ghana National Fire Service said it received a distress call from LFM Aduko Roland, prompting the immediate dispatch of a fire crew just two minutes later at 1010 hours.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1015 hours and were met with an aggressive blaze that had already engulfed several rooms in the compound.

Through swift and coordinated action, the fire crew managed to contain the inferno by 1055 hours and completely extinguished it at 1120 hours. Their intervention prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures within the densely populated neighbourhood.

In total, 14 rooms suffered extensive damage, while four rooms were saved due to the timely response of the firefighters. The blaze destroyed sections of the roofing, electronic appliances, furniture and other household property. However, items such as mattresses, clothing and beds were successfully salvaged, helping to limit the losses incurred by residents.

No injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident. The Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigations to determine the cause of the fire as efforts continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the outbreak.

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