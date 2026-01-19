African governments must prioritize development of future strategic thinkers — Dr. Siaw Agyepong

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has called on African governments to prioritize the development of future strategic thinkers and innovators.

He said the next generation of strategic thinkers, innovators, and managing directors must not emerge accidentally; it must be intentional and intentionally developed.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong gave the advice at the just-ended 2026 Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC26), January 12 to January 16, and it was on the general theme, "Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today."

Recounting the Jospong Group of Companies' journey, Dr Siaw Agyepong noted that, from a small beginning in 1995, the group has delivered excellence and continues to make a positive impact in the lives and communities it operates within.

“With more than 76 companies operating across multiple industries, the Jospong Group of Companies stands as one of Ghana’s most diversified and dynamic holding groups, with an expanding footprint across Africa and Asia.

“We operate in over 15 key sectors of the economy, delivering innovative solutions that support national development and improve everyday life,” Dr. Siaw Agyepong stated.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong stressed that “our largest business portfolios include Waste Management and Environmental Services, ICT and Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Automobile and Equipment, and several other high-impact sectors that drive growth, sustainability, and economic transformation.”

He, therefore, stressed the urgent need to nurture the next generation of leaders, which he described as crucial for Africa's growth and progress, and emphasized that leadership is about responsibility and preparing the next generation with capacity, strength, and passion.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong called on African governments to make the conscious development of future strategic minds and innovators a top priority and stressed that effective leadership is critical to Ghana's and Africa's development, as it drives economic growth, improves governance, and enhances the quality of life for citizens.

"Leadership is about responsibility; it's about preparing the next generation with capacity, strength, and passion.

“Through investment in youth leadership development, Ghana and Africa can enhance governance and leadership capacity, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, promote national development and integration, and address pressing social and economic challenges,” the Jospong Group Executive Chairman stated.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong, therefore, urged African governments to prioritize investments in education, technology, and innovation and adopt a mindset shift, focusing on collaboration and community-driven innovation.

“Governments and the private sector should work together to create an enabling environment for startups and entrepreneurs,” he stated.

Dr. Glenn Gyimah, General Manager, speaking on the theme “The Frontier: Sustainability and Purpose-Driven Leadership,” used the platform to challenge leaders within the Jospong Group to rethink how they lead in the waste management and environmental services space.

He argued that strategy alone is no longer enough. What is required now is a paradigm shift. One that places sustainability, innovation, and long-term environmental thinking at the heart of leadership decisions.

Dr. Gyimah cautioned that the future of the conglomerate sits squarely with its current leaders, stressing that their ability to think ahead, align with global green transitions, and make bold sustainability choices will define Jospong’s place in tomorrow’s world.

As part of the conference, Green Transition Limited assured the Jospong Group of a Sustainability Report for 2025.

Dr. Gyimah said it captures the Group’s growing footprints in environmental protection, climate action, and inclusive development, adding that beyond waste management, Jospong’s support for the SDGs cuts across several areas.

Through its sanitation and waste value chain, the Group directly supports SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation, SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities, and SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production.

Its job creation initiatives, particularly for youth and marginalized groups, advance SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, while its recycling and composting plants contribute significantly to SDG 13 on climate action by reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr. Gyimah noted that there is also the less visible but equally important impact. Skills transfer, technology localization, and partnerships with local authorities and communities, including the conversion of over 1000 tons of waste from fuel to electric energy.

The 2026 Jospong Leadership Conference brought together executives, managers, and partners to reflect on leadership in a changing world.

The JLC26 served as a platform to embrace the ethos championed by Jospong Group of Companies, which includes striving for a business landscape that prioritizes the betterment of people’s lives and creating a positive and lasting impact on communities, employees, and society at large.

It also hinges on Jospong Group’s mission to be the leading environmental sanitation management company in Africa, with its vision aimed at improving the lives of people and their environment.