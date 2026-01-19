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Urban transport crisis: ‘We must be intentional about vehicle maintenance’ — Elikem Kotoko

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko
MON, 19 JAN 2026
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, has blamed Ghana’s worsening urban transport challenges partly on poor vehicle maintenance, especially within the state-owned transport sector.

He said vehicles, particularly those used for public transport, are often kept in service for long periods without proper servicing, increasing breakdowns, safety risks and congestion on the roads.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily programme on Monday, January 19, Mr. Kotoko argued that a deliberate maintenance culture would significantly reduce transport-related challenges in urban centres.

“One key thing we need to look at is maintenance. The culture of maintenance has been very bad, not only in Ghana but in Africa at large,” he said.

He explained that many vehicle owners and institutions ignore early warning signs and delay servicing until faults escalate, making repairs more expensive and disruptive.

“You don’t need to let things escalate to the highest level before you attend to them. If your vehicle is due for servicing at 2,500 kilometres, don’t drive it far beyond that before fixing it,” Mr. Kotoko added.

He called for a strict enforcement and behavioural change among vehicle owners.

Elikem stressed that both public institutions and private individuals must prioritise routine maintenance to improve safety and efficiency in the transport system.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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