Urban transport crisis: ‘We should not abandon the sky train project’ — Elvis Darko

The Managing Editor of Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, has called on government to revive the Accra Sky Train project as part of long-term solutions to the worsening transport crisis in urban centres.

The Sky Train, a proposed fully automated and elevated light railway system for Accra, was designed to run on five routes, including four radial lines originating from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and a loop around the city to reduce road congestion.

The project, which was expected to significantly ease traffic in the capital, was stalled following controversies surrounding its procurement and implementation.

However, speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily programme on Monday, January 19, Mr. Darko said abandoning the project entirely would be a costly mistake, especially given the difficulty of expanding roads in heavily built-up areas.

“When you look at the cost of demolishing buildings to expand roads and paying compensation, it could be far more than what is required to do the Sky Train, which may not even require demolitions,” he said.

He argued that while individuals implicated in alleged wrongdoing must face the law, the concept of the Sky Train itself remains sound and necessary.

“People may have done things they must answer for, but the idea itself is a fantastic one, and we should work on it, because Accra will become completely unsustainable in the next five to ten years if we don’t address the real causes of the problem,” Mr. Darko stressed.

He cautioned that with vehicle numbers and population in Accra projected to rise sharply in the coming years, failure to invest in alternative mass transit systems would only deepen congestion and commuter frustration.