ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jospong Group Executive Chairman commends President Mahama

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies
MON, 19 JAN 2026
Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has commended President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang for their leadership and tremendous support to the business community.

He also commended former presidents, various government officials, key partners, and state and non-state actors for their sustained support, which has contributed to the growth of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong gave the commendation at the just-ended 2026 Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC26), January 12 to January 16 under the theme, "Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today."

Dr. Siaw Agyepong also extended appreciation and commendation to all who have contributed to the growth of the Jospong Group of Companies over the years. Established in the year 1995, the Jospong Group of Companies has become a major source of innovation and sustainability across Africa and a key player in the private sector, contributing immensely to national development through job creation.

“We thank you all for your resilience and commitment to the mission and vision. I thank the entire staff of Jospong Group, private sector partners, government agencies, and district assemblies for their commitment and support," the Jospong Group Executive Chairman stated.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong also used the platform to call on leaders to intentionally develop the next generation of strategic thinkers and innovators, stressing, “Leadership is about responsibility; it’s about preparing the next generation with capacity, strength, and passion.”

“The next generation of strategic thinkers, innovators, and managing directors must not emerge accidentally; it must be intentional and intentionally developed.

“This conference is a leadership laboratory, a platform for corporate learning, where we discuss strategy, culture, performance, innovation, and people development.”

He stressed that leadership development is crucial for navigating changing markets, technologies, and environments. “If we embrace this business, then our group will continue to strive for excellence in countless changing markets, technologies, or environments,” Dr. Siaw Agyepong stated.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Dr. Sam Adeyemi, a renowned Nigerian leadership expert, in his contribution challenged business leaders to rethink how success is defined, insisting that true leadership is measured not by short-term gains but by lasting impact.

Dr. Adeyemi explained that leadership must be viewed as stewardship rather than ownership, stressing that authority, institutions, and influence are held in trust for a season and must be passed on stronger than they were inherited.

He noted that leaders who see power as personal property often weaken organizations instead of building them and emphasized that while managers focus on control, targets, and immediate performance, legacy leaders invest in people, systems, and continuity.

“Every organization we inherit must be handed over better than we found it,” he stressed and warned against the hidden cost of chasing results without considering their long-term effects.

Drawing from real-world experience, Dr. Adeyemi cited cases where leaders delivered profits but damaged morale, lost young talent, and weakened institutional culture and described the loss of young people as the loss of the future: “Leaders must think beyond today’s pressure.”

He explained that leadership under pressure exposes character, integrity, and discipline, just as a game of golf reveals personal character.

To underline the importance of trust, Dr. Adeyemi stressed the need to build public trust that will last for decades and set new industry standards. “Trust is a long-term asset.”

Dr. Adeyemi emphasizes that organizations that fail to protect trust are forced to spend heavily on controls and monitoring, while those that build trust enjoy loyalty and stability, adding that “choosing trust over profit is both a moral and strategic leadership decision.”

He also entreated leaders to move from personal success to collective significance, explaining that while success is about targets and recognition, significance is about empowering others and building institutions that outlive individual leaders.

Dr. Adeyemi expressed confidence in the next generation of African leaders, noting that many young professionals are already influencing key sectors with strong ethical foundations.

He reminded the audience that leadership is temporary, but its consequences are permanent, urging them to lead with values, vision, and responsibility.

The 2026 Jospong Leadership Conference brought together executives, managers, and partners to reflect on leadership in a changing world.

The JLC26 served as a platform to embrace the ethos championed by Jospong Group of Companies, which includes striving for a business landscape that prioritizes the betterment of people’s lives and creating a positive and lasting impact on communities, employees, and society at large.

It also hinges on Jospong Group’s mission to be the leading environmental sanitation management company in Africa, with its vision aimed at “improving the lives of people and their environment.”The Group is dedicated to driving development across 15 diverse sectors and has 76 subsidiaries with the vision of being the most successful holding company leading in every sector we operate in and a mission of improving the lives of people.

The subsidiaries are categorized into nine dynamic clusters to provide focus and efficient operations, showcasing our commitment to addressing critical needs and promoting sustainable growth.

1192026114808-rvmyqdc553-2026-jlc-conference-1-1-1024x724

1192026114832-l5gsj7u3i1-leadership-dr-adeyemi-inset-speaking-at-the-programme.webp

1192026114853-typbsferql-2026-jlc-conference-3-1024x740

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

You have shown the world how to blend traditional leadership and modern statecraft - Ayorkor Botchwey praises Otumfuo You have shown the world how to blend traditional leadership and modern statecra...

2 hours ago

Mahama tells Asantehene he has made Ghana peaceful and stronger Mahama tells Asantehene he has made Ghana peaceful and stronger

2 hours ago

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah Retired military officers urge Mahama to appoint army general with martial law p...

3 hours ago

A file photo VIP Jeoun petitions police, NRSA to sanction drivers of broken-down vehicles lin...

3 hours ago

Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords

3 hours ago

The Israeli-US war on Iran has sent jet fuel prices skyrocketing. By Kola SULAIMON (AFP) Nigerian airlines avert shutdown as Mideast war hikes fuel prices

3 hours ago

Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interb...

3 hours ago

Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim Fordjour cries Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim...

3 hours ago

Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafuah Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line