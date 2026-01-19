Jospong Group Executive Chairman commends President Mahama

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has commended President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang for their leadership and tremendous support to the business community.

He also commended former presidents, various government officials, key partners, and state and non-state actors for their sustained support, which has contributed to the growth of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong gave the commendation at the just-ended 2026 Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC26), January 12 to January 16 under the theme, "Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today."

Dr. Siaw Agyepong also extended appreciation and commendation to all who have contributed to the growth of the Jospong Group of Companies over the years. Established in the year 1995, the Jospong Group of Companies has become a major source of innovation and sustainability across Africa and a key player in the private sector, contributing immensely to national development through job creation.

“We thank you all for your resilience and commitment to the mission and vision. I thank the entire staff of Jospong Group, private sector partners, government agencies, and district assemblies for their commitment and support," the Jospong Group Executive Chairman stated.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong also used the platform to call on leaders to intentionally develop the next generation of strategic thinkers and innovators, stressing, “Leadership is about responsibility; it’s about preparing the next generation with capacity, strength, and passion.”

“The next generation of strategic thinkers, innovators, and managing directors must not emerge accidentally; it must be intentional and intentionally developed.

“This conference is a leadership laboratory, a platform for corporate learning, where we discuss strategy, culture, performance, innovation, and people development.”

He stressed that leadership development is crucial for navigating changing markets, technologies, and environments. “If we embrace this business, then our group will continue to strive for excellence in countless changing markets, technologies, or environments,” Dr. Siaw Agyepong stated.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Dr. Sam Adeyemi, a renowned Nigerian leadership expert, in his contribution challenged business leaders to rethink how success is defined, insisting that true leadership is measured not by short-term gains but by lasting impact.

Dr. Adeyemi explained that leadership must be viewed as stewardship rather than ownership, stressing that authority, institutions, and influence are held in trust for a season and must be passed on stronger than they were inherited.

He noted that leaders who see power as personal property often weaken organizations instead of building them and emphasized that while managers focus on control, targets, and immediate performance, legacy leaders invest in people, systems, and continuity.

“Every organization we inherit must be handed over better than we found it,” he stressed and warned against the hidden cost of chasing results without considering their long-term effects.

Drawing from real-world experience, Dr. Adeyemi cited cases where leaders delivered profits but damaged morale, lost young talent, and weakened institutional culture and described the loss of young people as the loss of the future: “Leaders must think beyond today’s pressure.”

He explained that leadership under pressure exposes character, integrity, and discipline, just as a game of golf reveals personal character.

To underline the importance of trust, Dr. Adeyemi stressed the need to build public trust that will last for decades and set new industry standards. “Trust is a long-term asset.”

Dr. Adeyemi emphasizes that organizations that fail to protect trust are forced to spend heavily on controls and monitoring, while those that build trust enjoy loyalty and stability, adding that “choosing trust over profit is both a moral and strategic leadership decision.”

He also entreated leaders to move from personal success to collective significance, explaining that while success is about targets and recognition, significance is about empowering others and building institutions that outlive individual leaders.

Dr. Adeyemi expressed confidence in the next generation of African leaders, noting that many young professionals are already influencing key sectors with strong ethical foundations.

He reminded the audience that leadership is temporary, but its consequences are permanent, urging them to lead with values, vision, and responsibility.

The 2026 Jospong Leadership Conference brought together executives, managers, and partners to reflect on leadership in a changing world.

The JLC26 served as a platform to embrace the ethos championed by Jospong Group of Companies, which includes striving for a business landscape that prioritizes the betterment of people’s lives and creating a positive and lasting impact on communities, employees, and society at large.

It also hinges on Jospong Group’s mission to be the leading environmental sanitation management company in Africa, with its vision aimed at “improving the lives of people and their environment.”The Group is dedicated to driving development across 15 diverse sectors and has 76 subsidiaries with the vision of being the most successful holding company leading in every sector we operate in and a mission of improving the lives of people.

The subsidiaries are categorized into nine dynamic clusters to provide focus and efficient operations, showcasing our commitment to addressing critical needs and promoting sustainable growth.