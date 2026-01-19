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Bryan Acheampong's support to MPs in Eastern Region was monies he collected from individuals - Opare- Ansah

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
NPP Bryan Acheampongs support to MPs in Eastern Region was monies he collected from individuals - Opare- Ansah
MON, 19 JAN 2026

Mr. Frederick Opare-Ansah, the Campaign Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has dismissed claims suggesting that Eastern Regional Members of Parliament (MPs) were solely financed by Dr. Bryan Acheampong, describing such assertions as misleading.

His clarification follows a viral video in which the Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Jeff Konadu, is seen reprimanding some MPs, including Mr. Akwasi Acquah, MP for Akyem Oda and Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, accusing them of ingratitude and claiming they benefited financially from Dr. Bryan Acheampong during the 2024 elections.

Addressing the matter, Mr. Opare-Ansa, a former Member of Parliament for Suhum, explained that while some MPs in the Eastern Region did receive financial support, the funds were not personal donations from Dr. Acheampong.

According to him, the monies were campaign contributions from various individuals that Dr Acheampong received and distributed on behalf of the Bawumia campaign.

He further disclosed that Dr. Bawumia had designated specific individuals across the Ashanti, Eastern, Central and Northern Regions to coordinate and distribute campaign donations.

“In the Eastern Region, all donors were directed to Dr. Bryan Acheampong to receive and disburse the funds,” Mr. Opare-Ansa stated.

He added that the contributions came from several sources, including Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Mr. Amoako Atta, other private individuals, as well as direct transfers from the national campaign finance directorate.

Mr. Opare-Ansah therefore called on Mr. Jeff Konadu to desist from what he described as misinformation, urging party leaders to be truthful and measured in public commentary to preserve unity within the party.

-Classfmonline

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