ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 19 Jan 2026 NPP

NPP to print ballot papers for January 31 flagbearer primary on Tuesday

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Mr. William Yamoah, Secretary to the NPP Presidential Election CommitteeMr. William Yamoah, Secretary to the NPP Presidential Election Committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will commence the printing of ballot papers on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as preparations ramp up for its presidential primary scheduled for January 31.

Mr. William Yamoah, Secretary to the NPP Presidential Election Committee, explained that the exercise is part of measures to ensure a smooth, transparent, and timely conduct of the primary, during which delegates will select the party’s presidential candidate for the December 7, 2028, general elections.

He added that officials from the Electoral Commission, party representatives, and agents of the aspirants will supervise the printing process to maintain accountability and prevent any irregularities.

The party has reassured members that all logistical arrangements—including the production of ballot papers, distribution of materials, and security measures—are being carefully coordinated to uphold the integrity of the process.

The January 31 primary is expected to be a pivotal moment in determining the NPP’s direction and prospects ahead of the 2028 elections.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

3 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

3 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

3 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

3 hours ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

3 hours ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

4 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

4 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

4 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

4 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line