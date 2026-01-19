NPP to print ballot papers for January 31 flagbearer primary on Tuesday

Mr. William Yamoah, Secretary to the NPP Presidential Election Committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will commence the printing of ballot papers on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as preparations ramp up for its presidential primary scheduled for January 31.

Mr. William Yamoah, Secretary to the NPP Presidential Election Committee, explained that the exercise is part of measures to ensure a smooth, transparent, and timely conduct of the primary, during which delegates will select the party’s presidential candidate for the December 7, 2028, general elections.

He added that officials from the Electoral Commission, party representatives, and agents of the aspirants will supervise the printing process to maintain accountability and prevent any irregularities.

The party has reassured members that all logistical arrangements—including the production of ballot papers, distribution of materials, and security measures—are being carefully coordinated to uphold the integrity of the process.

The January 31 primary is expected to be a pivotal moment in determining the NPP’s direction and prospects ahead of the 2028 elections.