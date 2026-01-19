Ghana Post delivers on promise as 100,000 passports reaches applicant

On December 24, 2025, a quiet but powerful moment unfolded at Osu in Accra, one that spoke volumes about trust, reform and a renewed public service delivery.

Ghana Post, once doubted by many, marked a major milestone with the successful delivery of the 100,000th chip-embedded Ghanaian passport directly to an applicant’s doorstep.

The occasion was not merely ceremonial. It was a statement of intent, achievement and belief in a national institution that has steadily reinvented itself.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Commercial And Business Development, Mr. Bernard Yaw Atta-sonno, described the milestone as the fulfilment of a promise made and kept.

“As simple as that, you apply for the chip-embedded Ghanaian passport, and through our partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we arrange delivery to your doorstep or wherever you ask us to deliver,” he said.

Mr. Atta-sonno acknowledged that the journey was not without challenges, particularly at the initial stages when issues relating to names, addresses and locations affected some deliveries.

However, he said these challenges had largely been resolved through improved systems, logistics and processes.

“With time, we managed to correct all of those, and today we are delivering passports across the length and breadth of the country.

We know we are doing well, but there is still room for improvement and we are committed to doing even better,” he noted.

Originally, Ghana Post set itself a target of delivering 100,000 passports by the end of 2025. Remarkably, the target was achieved by early December, underscoring the institution’s readiness and operational capacity.

“Some people didn’t believe we could do it, but we had prepared. We had put in the right logistics and processes.

"We knew we would deliver and today, we have delivered,” Mr. Atta-sonno stated confidently.

Speaking after the successful delivery, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Madam Rita Sraha expressed gratitude to the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Minister of Communications for entrusting Ghana Post with the responsibility, describing their support as critical to the success of the project.

“They gave us the chance to prove ourselves, and we delivered to their expectations. For that, we are deeply grateful,” she said.

Beyond the passport project, Madam Sarah used the occasion to reaffirm Ghana Post’s broader transformation agenda.

“Ghana Post has evolved. We are better resourced, better skilled and more capable than ever. Trust us with your parcels and items, and we will not disappoint you just as we have delivered on this passport project,” she assured.

Reiterating Ghana Post’s enduring philosophy: “We only promise what we can deliver and we deliver what we promise,” Madam Sarah confidently stated.

A Customer’s Experience

For Ms Gladys, the beneficiary of the milestone delivery, the experience was both simple and reassuring.

“It wasn’t stressful at all. It was quite easy and professional,” she said, adding that she followed every step of the process and found it smooth.

Receiving her passport at home, she described the service as a relief in a time when many public processes can be burdensome.

“Being at home and receiving your passport without going through all the stress in this Ghana we are, I think it’s a very good experience,” she said.

Gladys noted that although there were initial doubts when the project was announced, the successful delivery had changed perceptions.

“Sometimes people say something cannot be done. But if you believe it’s possible and you try, you give it a chance. Today, I’m a happy customer. I received my passport safe and sound,” she said.

She encouraged other Ghanaians to embrace the service, expressing confidence in Ghana Post’s ability to deliver securely and conveniently.

As Ghana Post closes 2025 on this historic note, the delivery of the 100,000th passport stands not just as a number, but as a symbol of institutional renewal, public trust restored, and a quiet promise kept.