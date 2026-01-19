New Patriotic Party Electors Had Better Listen to Martin Kpebu

Knowing which side of the political aisle he sits and the ideological chapel in which he worships and/or fellowships, ordinarily, Yours Truly would not be giving much serious thought to much of his criticisms about the leadership of Ghana’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). But in this particular, we have absolutely no alternative but to pay heed and give the requisite and the necessary vent to this most unarguably constructive critique of the strategically shlocky cast of characters gunning for the party’s January 31 Presidential-Election Primary, which aims to select the 2028 Presidential Nominee and Candidate for the latter year’s watershed General Election.

For the renowned and reputable legal light of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), at least “sympathetically” speaking, the NPP leadership has egregiously displayed a woeful lack of strategic flair in the guise of accommodation of the two most likely presidential-candidacy aspirants to make the cut, as it were, for the 2028 Presidential Election, namely, Messrs. Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (See “NPP is not ready to win 2028 elections — Martin Kpebu” Modernghana.com 1/3/26).

Other than former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Martin Kpebu does not really specifically name any other names as such, but it is unmistakably obvious that he is referring to the former Member of Parliament for Assin-Central Constituency and prior to the latter, the Assin-North Constituency, both in the Central Region, when the critic poignantly alludes to the questionable temperament and the unflattering public perception of at least a couple of the five presidential aspirants. Mr. Kpebu also does not reference “a couple” of the quintuple candidates, although it is not extremely far-fetched to suppose that the issue of the strategically endearing temperament of at least one of these five candidates could very well include Mr. Bryan Acheampong - sometimes addressed by the media as “Dr.” Bryan Acheampomg - the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Okwawu-Abetifi, in the electoral stronghold of former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Eastern Region. The renowned hotelier or hospitality-industry mogul and veteran of the United States Military Reserves has been known to riotously and rampantly volley such strategically suicidal Akufo-Addo-minted mantra as “We Are Not Going to Hand Over to Mahama or the NDC,” politically divisive comments and declarations that may very well have significantly impacted the poor performance of the party in the 2024 General Election.

This may also very well be the reason why Mr. Acheampong has often tended to be tagged into the same category with Mr. Ohene Agyapong, when it comes to the critical leadership topic and subject of temperament and the strategic deployment of rhetoric. Now, where I tend to unreservedly agree with Mr. Kpebu regards the fact that except for Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, in the Asante Region, none of the 2028 presidential-candidacy aspirants cuts a profile that is formidable enough to possibly countervail that of any candidate that the National Democratic Congress decides to field for the 2028 Presidential Election, including the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

You see, the problem with the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana is that he calmly and quietly tugged along as the Number Two Most Powerful Official of the twice, consecutively elected Akufo-Addo Government and did absolutely nothing until the economy had virtually collapsed or at least tanked and come to an effective standstill, and then the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, started whining and bitterly complaining about not having been afforded the chance to manage the economy as the officially designated Head of the so-called Economic Management Team (EMT).

The stark fact of the matter is that were the former Vice-President, indeed, as principled as he would now have the rest of the nation believe, he would have long tendered his resignation to his boss and then quietly exited Jubilee House, in order to studiously focus on his presidential ambition, having already won his 2024 Presidential-Election Primary bid, as this writer had admonished him in at least a half-dozen articles and columns, was the most strategically savvy thing to do, and not timidly and unwisely play the proverbial “fool for longevity,” only to mischievously blame Nana Akufo-Addo’s AWOL Finance Minister, Mr. Kenneth (Nana Yaw) Ofori-Atta, for deliberately and stubbornly thwarting him from effectively performing his official duties as the Main Economic Pivot and Masterbrain behind the much-touted economic success story of the first-half of the Akufo-Addo Administration.

By lying/laying low and strategically biding his time and his turn at the Presidency, the Oxbridge-educated Dr. Bawumia actually ended up sabotaging himself, because he also ended up creating the damning impression that he cared far more about his own personal ambition of being elected President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana than working diligently, honestly and studiously to ensure the long-term wellbeing of the country. You see, merely not being an active participant in the kind of rank and shameless corruption and stark-naked and blind nepotism that went on at the Akufo-Addo Jubilee House does not absolutely in any way absolve or exculpate the officially second-most-powerful public servant of the land from willful complicity in this most rancid game of official corruption, as it were.

Which is also why at his utmost best, Candidate Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia would need to give himself at least another four years of complete abeyance from active political engagement, in order to do some real soul-searching and serious learning and thinking before he could convince the rest of the nation and the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate that he has adequately prepared himself for their sacred mandate.

After all, it took a vaultingly ambitious President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama some two electoral cycles, that is eight years, to convince Ghanaian voters to return Kwame Gonja to Jubilee House. And so far, the former Vice-President has publicly declared that he is not averse to waiting as patiently long as or, perhaps, even longer than his putative political archnemesis to achieve his unquenchable ambition of being elected as Substantive President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]