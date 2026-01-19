ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Patriotic Party Electors Had Better Listen to Martin Kpebu

Feature Article Mahamudu Bawumia, Yaw Osei Adutwum and Martin Kpebu
MON, 19 JAN 2026
Mahamudu Bawumia, Yaw Osei Adutwum and Martin Kpebu

Knowing which side of the political aisle he sits and the ideological chapel in which he worships and/or fellowships, ordinarily, Yours Truly would not be giving much serious thought to much of his criticisms about the leadership of Ghana’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). But in this particular, we have absolutely no alternative but to pay heed and give the requisite and the necessary vent to this most unarguably constructive critique of the strategically shlocky cast of characters gunning for the party’s January 31 Presidential-Election Primary, which aims to select the 2028 Presidential Nominee and Candidate for the latter year’s watershed General Election.

For the renowned and reputable legal light of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), at least “sympathetically” speaking, the NPP leadership has egregiously displayed a woeful lack of strategic flair in the guise of accommodation of the two most likely presidential-candidacy aspirants to make the cut, as it were, for the 2028 Presidential Election, namely, Messrs. Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (See “NPP is not ready to win 2028 elections — Martin KpebuModernghana.com 1/3/26).

Other than former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Martin Kpebu does not really specifically name any other names as such, but it is unmistakably obvious that he is referring to the former Member of Parliament for Assin-Central Constituency and prior to the latter, the Assin-North Constituency, both in the Central Region, when the critic poignantly alludes to the questionable temperament and the unflattering public perception of at least a couple of the five presidential aspirants. Mr. Kpebu also does not reference “a couple” of the quintuple candidates, although it is not extremely far-fetched to suppose that the issue of the strategically endearing temperament of at least one of these five candidates could very well include Mr. Bryan Acheampong - sometimes addressed by the media as “Dr.” Bryan Acheampomg - the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Okwawu-Abetifi, in the electoral stronghold of former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Eastern Region. The renowned hotelier or hospitality-industry mogul and veteran of the United States Military Reserves has been known to riotously and rampantly volley such strategically suicidal Akufo-Addo-minted mantra as “We Are Not Going to Hand Over to Mahama or the NDC,” politically divisive comments and declarations that may very well have significantly impacted the poor performance of the party in the 2024 General Election.

This may also very well be the reason why Mr. Acheampong has often tended to be tagged into the same category with Mr. Ohene Agyapong, when it comes to the critical leadership topic and subject of temperament and the strategic deployment of rhetoric. Now, where I tend to unreservedly agree with Mr. Kpebu regards the fact that except for Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, in the Asante Region, none of the 2028 presidential-candidacy aspirants cuts a profile that is formidable enough to possibly countervail that of any candidate that the National Democratic Congress decides to field for the 2028 Presidential Election, including the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

You see, the problem with the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana is that he calmly and quietly tugged along as the Number Two Most Powerful Official of the twice, consecutively elected Akufo-Addo Government and did absolutely nothing until the economy had virtually collapsed or at least tanked and come to an effective standstill, and then the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, started whining and bitterly complaining about not having been afforded the chance to manage the economy as the officially designated Head of the so-called Economic Management Team (EMT).

The stark fact of the matter is that were the former Vice-President, indeed, as principled as he would now have the rest of the nation believe, he would have long tendered his resignation to his boss and then quietly exited Jubilee House, in order to studiously focus on his presidential ambition, having already won his 2024 Presidential-Election Primary bid, as this writer had admonished him in at least a half-dozen articles and columns, was the most strategically savvy thing to do, and not timidly and unwisely play the proverbial “fool for longevity,” only to mischievously blame Nana Akufo-Addo’s AWOL Finance Minister, Mr. Kenneth (Nana Yaw) Ofori-Atta, for deliberately and stubbornly thwarting him from effectively performing his official duties as the Main Economic Pivot and Masterbrain behind the much-touted economic success story of the first-half of the Akufo-Addo Administration.

By lying/laying low and strategically biding his time and his turn at the Presidency, the Oxbridge-educated Dr. Bawumia actually ended up sabotaging himself, because he also ended up creating the damning impression that he cared far more about his own personal ambition of being elected President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana than working diligently, honestly and studiously to ensure the long-term wellbeing of the country. You see, merely not being an active participant in the kind of rank and shameless corruption and stark-naked and blind nepotism that went on at the Akufo-Addo Jubilee House does not absolutely in any way absolve or exculpate the officially second-most-powerful public servant of the land from willful complicity in this most rancid game of official corruption, as it were.

Which is also why at his utmost best, Candidate Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia would need to give himself at least another four years of complete abeyance from active political engagement, in order to do some real soul-searching and serious learning and thinking before he could convince the rest of the nation and the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate that he has adequately prepared himself for their sacred mandate.

After all, it took a vaultingly ambitious President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama some two electoral cycles, that is eight years, to convince Ghanaian voters to return Kwame Gonja to Jubilee House. And so far, the former Vice-President has publicly declared that he is not averse to waiting as patiently long as or, perhaps, even longer than his putative political archnemesis to achieve his unquenchable ambition of being elected as Substantive President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2026

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (7392)

More

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim Fordjour cries Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim...

5 minutes ago

Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafuah Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafu...

48 minutes ago

REUTERS - Jonathan Ernst Trump says US may cut troops in Germany as Iran row rages

49 minutes ago

Elder David Bobie Peter arrested by NAIMOS Taskforce NAIMOS arrests church elder over illegal mining at Asante Akyem Morso

50 minutes ago

2026 closed fishing season begins July 1 — Fisheries Ministry 2026 closed fishing season begins July 1 — Fisheries Ministry

50 minutes ago

Ghana Health Service investigates maternal death at Kasoa facility amid ‘no bed’ claims Ghana Health Service investigates maternal death at Kasoa facility amid ‘no bed’...

15 hours ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

15 hours ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

15 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

15 hours ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line