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Mon, 19 Jan 2026 Headlines

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang visits Kwame Nkrumah’s Conakry home, strengthens Ghana-Guinea ties

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang visits Kwame Nkrumah’s Conakry home, strengthens Ghana-Guinea ties

Vice President of Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a historic visit to the residence of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in Conakry, Guinea, during a diplomatic trip to the West African nation.

The visit coincided with the inauguration of General Mamadi Doumbouya as President of the Republic of Guinea, where the Vice President represented His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama.

Writing on her official Facebook page, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang reflected on the significance of her visit. “Standing in the place where our first President lived was a reminder of the strong historical bonds between Ghana and Guinea, forged through a shared vision of Pan-Africanism and African unity,” she noted.

She highlighted Dr. Nkrumah’s enduring legacy, his close relationship with Guinea’s people, and his unwavering belief in the political and economic emancipation of Africa.

The visit was described as both meaningful and productive, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries and renewing Ghana’s commitment to the Pan-African ideals that continue to guide its foreign policy and regional engagement.

At the inauguration ceremony of President Doumbouya, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang emphasized Ghana’s support for peace, stability, and regional cooperation in West Africa. The event was attended by several Heads of State, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I congratulated the President and reaffirmed Ghana’s readiness to work with Guinea to advance regional integration, trade, security cooperation, and people-to-people relations within the framework of ECOWAS and the African Union,” she said.

The visit underscores Ghana’s ongoing efforts to preserve historical ties, promote regional stability, and collaborate with neighboring countries to address shared challenges and opportunities in West Africa.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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