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Accountability for Ghana’s Diverted $750 Million Road Fund

Feature Article Accountability for Ghana’s Diverted $750 Million Road Fund
MON, 19 JAN 2026

Ghana’s infrastructure development has long been a cornerstone of national progress. Roads, in particular, are vital for trade, mobility, and economic growth. Yet recent revelations about the diversion of $750 million originally earmarked for the Pokuase–Nsawam road project have raised serious concerns about governance, transparency, and accountability.

What Happened?

  • Parliament approved a $750 million loan facility from Afreximbank to finance major road projects, including the Pokuase–Nsawam road and Suame roundabout.

  • The funds were withdrawn in full by the government, but the projects remain incomplete.

  • Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed that the money was diverted to other uses, sparking political disputes and public outrage.

Why It Matters

  • Economic Impact: Poor roads increase transport costs, reduce productivity, and weaken trade competitiveness.

  • Public Trust: Misallocation of funds erodes confidence in government institutions.

  • Social Cost: Communities continue to suffer congestion, accidents, and delays due to incomplete infrastructure.

Accountability Measures Needed

  1. Independent Audit: Commission a transparent audit to trace how the $750 million was spent.

  2. Parliamentary Probe: Establish a bipartisan committee to investigate the diversion and report findings publicly.

  3. Civil Society Oversight: Empower watchdog organizations to monitor infrastructure financing and demand accountability.

  4. Legal Action: Where mismanagement or corruption is proven, prosecute responsible officials.

Recommendations for Moving Forward

  • Transparency in Financing: Publish detailed reports on all loan facilities and their disbursement.

  • Community Engagement: Involve local communities in monitoring road projects to ensure funds are used as intended.

  • Strengthening Institutions: Enhance the capacity of the Auditor-General and Public Accounts Committee to enforce accountability.

  • Youth Mobilization: Encourage Ghana’s youth to demand transparency and participate in civic advocacy campaigns.

Call to Action

Ghanaians must not remain silent. Citizens, civil society, and the media should unite to demand:

  • Full disclosure of how the $750 million was used.

  • Immediate resumption and completion of the Pokuase–Nsawam road project.

  • Stronger safeguards against future diversions of public funds.

The diversion of funds meant for critical infrastructure is more than a financial misstep—it is a betrayal of public trust. Ghana’s progress depends on accountability, transparency, and civic vigilance. By demanding answers and insisting on reforms, Ghanaians can ensure that future generations inherit a nation where public resources serve the people, not political expediency.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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