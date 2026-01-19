Accountability for Ghana’s Diverted $750 Million Road Fund

Ghana’s infrastructure development has long been a cornerstone of national progress. Roads, in particular, are vital for trade, mobility, and economic growth. Yet recent revelations about the diversion of $750 million originally earmarked for the Pokuase–Nsawam road project have raised serious concerns about governance, transparency, and accountability.

What Happened?

Parliament approved a $750 million loan facility from Afreximbank to finance major road projects, including the Pokuase–Nsawam road and Suame roundabout.

The funds were withdrawn in full by the government, but the projects remain incomplete.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed that the money was diverted to other uses, sparking political disputes and public outrage.

Why It Matters

Economic Impact: Poor roads increase transport costs, reduce productivity, and weaken trade competitiveness.

Public Trust: Misallocation of funds erodes confidence in government institutions.

Social Cost: Communities continue to suffer congestion, accidents, and delays due to incomplete infrastructure.

Accountability Measures Needed

Independent Audit: Commission a transparent audit to trace how the $750 million was spent. Parliamentary Probe: Establish a bipartisan committee to investigate the diversion and report findings publicly. Civil Society Oversight: Empower watchdog organizations to monitor infrastructure financing and demand accountability. Legal Action: Where mismanagement or corruption is proven, prosecute responsible officials.

Recommendations for Moving Forward

Transparency in Financing: Publish detailed reports on all loan facilities and their disbursement.

Community Engagement: Involve local communities in monitoring road projects to ensure funds are used as intended.

Strengthening Institutions: Enhance the capacity of the Auditor-General and Public Accounts Committee to enforce accountability.

Youth Mobilization: Encourage Ghana’s youth to demand transparency and participate in civic advocacy campaigns.

Call to Action

Ghanaians must not remain silent. Citizens, civil society, and the media should unite to demand:

Full disclosure of how the $750 million was used.

Immediate resumption and completion of the Pokuase–Nsawam road project.

Stronger safeguards against future diversions of public funds.

The diversion of funds meant for critical infrastructure is more than a financial misstep—it is a betrayal of public trust. Ghana’s progress depends on accountability, transparency, and civic vigilance. By demanding answers and insisting on reforms, Ghanaians can ensure that future generations inherit a nation where public resources serve the people, not political expediency.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]