Stand up in unison against corruption – Ameer of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission tell Ghanaians

Alhaji Maulana Noor Mohammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary-in-Charge of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, has made a clarion call to citizens to stand up in unison against corruption and moral decadence in the country.

He observed with worry that Ghana was moving in the wrong direction as society celebrated corrupt people who jeopardised the future of the country instead of reproaching them.

Alhaji Salih made the call at the 93rd Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Annual National Convention (Jalsa Salana) held under the theme: “Moral decadence and our responsibilities in the light of Islamic teachings,” in the Central Region.

The event was graced by Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, some government officials and stalwarts of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Alhaji Salih observed a decline in moral values in Ghana evident in the breakdown of family life, rise in selfishness, dishonesty, and corruption, loss of compassion and growing indifference to justice.

He maintained that the pronounced corruption did not augur well for the country and, thus, called for more resolute and concerted approach religiously, politically and culturally to combat the menace.

“Today, the most respectable people in our society unfortunately are those who have become rich through corruption, and the most corrupt among us are the highly prized in our society.

“If the society fails to stand up, moral decadence and corruption will win over the sterling moral, cultural and religious qualities that have been inherited from the forbearers,” he stated.

“From my Islamic perspective, moral decadence is not merely a social problem but a profound spiritual crisis and it reflects how we Ghanaians are distancing ourselves from the natural inclination towards goodness.

“That is a weakening of God consciousness among us and unfortunately a failure to live by the moral values that the holy prophet Muhammad was sent to establish in this world,” he stated.

He stated that the ultimate remedy for moral decadence lied in the Holy Quran as practiced and demonstrated by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Alhaji Salih called on the State to make justice the foundation of national stability otherwise “we are not getting anywhere,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Muslim leadership and entire Muslim community in Ghana to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and harmony with Christians and people of all other faiths in the country.

“Let it be clearly stated that we Muslims in Ghana have no malice, no hatred, no prejudice or ill-intent towards our Christian brothers and sisters and we believe that we must work in unison to protect and strengthen our shared legacy of tolerance, cooperation and peaceful cohabitation,” he said

GNA