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Mon, 19 Jan 2026 Social News

Gun Amnesty: Unregistered gun holders face arrest after January 30 — NACSA

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Gun Amnesty: Unregistered gun holders face arrest after January 30 — NACSA

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has issued a firm warning that anyone found with an unregistered or illicit firearm after January 30, 2026, will face arrest and prosecution as security agencies move to tighten enforcement nationwide.

The caution follows the decision by the Minister for the Interior to extend the Gun Amnesty Programme by two additional weeks, a development NACSA says offers the public a final chance to comply voluntarily with the law.

The extension, which runs from January 16 to January 30, 2026, was granted after what the Commission described as an encouraging response during the initial amnesty period, which began on December 1, 2025, and was originally scheduled to end on January 15, 2026.

NACSA explained that the extra window is intended to reach individuals in remote and hard to access communities, giving them the opportunity to surrender or regularise unlicensed or illicit firearms without fear of interrogation, arrest or prosecution.

The Commission, however, made it clear that the amnesty will not be prolonged beyond January 30 and that enforcement actions will begin immediately after the deadline.

“After 30th January, 2026, security agencies will intensify enforcement operations, and any person found in possession of an unregistered or illicit firearm will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the Commission stated.

NACSA further appealed to chiefs, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, community groups and the media to intensify public education and encourage full participation in the programme before the deadline expires.

“The time is now. Let us silence the guns for our own safety,” NACSA stated.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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