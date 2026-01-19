Agriculture can drive Ghana’s growth – John Dumelo encourages farmers

John Dumelo, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has reiterated that agriculture, supported by strong value addition, remains one of Ghana’s most powerful tools for economic growth.

The actor-turned-politician stressed that transforming raw farm produce into finished or semi-finished goods would significantly boost employment, reduce waste, and increase export earnings for the country.

Sharing details of his outreach activities on January 18, 2026, Mr. Dumelo revealed that he recently visited farmers in the West Akim Constituency to exchange ideas on sustainable farming and agribusiness development.

During the trip, he also addressed students of Asamankese Senior High School, where he encouraged young people to develop interest in agriculture and embrace innovative approaches such as processing, packaging, and branding of farm products.

He praised the Member of Parliament for Lower West Akim, Kwame Frimpong, for his hospitality and collaboration, describing the engagement as productive and inspiring.