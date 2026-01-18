DON’T SELL YOUR VOTE: When Conscience, Not Cash, Should Shape Leadership

When a vote is sold, democracy is not merely weakened it is wounded. The ballot is not a commodity to be exchanged for cash, rice, cloth, or promises that expire before the next sunrise. It is a sacred trust, carrying the hopes of millions who depend on leadership decisions long after campaign slogans have faded.

Ghana’s recent electoral history has exposed a troubling reality. Reports continue to surface of voters being induced with money and material items to abandon their conscience at the polling booth. These inducements may appear insignificant in the moment, but their long-term consequences are national in scale.

As the New Patriotic Party approaches a defining internal decision, similar concerns are being whispered once again. Well-resourced interests are alleged to be deploying money, gifts, and subtle pressure to influence outcomes. Such practices are not only undemocratic, they corrode the moral foundation of party politics and weaken public trust.

A vote whether cast in a general election or a party primary is not a personal favor. It is a responsibility owed to party faithful, supporters, and the nation at large. When conscience is traded for short-term gain, the cost is paid by ordinary Ghanaians, the unemployed graduate, the struggling trader, the farmer without access to markets, and the youth losing hope.

In an exclusive conversation with this writer, a Ghanaian citizen based in Toronto, who identified himself simply as Yaw, offered a sobering reminder. He recalled similar warnings he issued years ago during a political town hall, noting that inducements often come wrapped in fear, secrecy, and intimidation. According to him, some political actors exploit psychological pressure to secure obedience rather than genuine conviction.

Whether through cash, gifts, or fear tactics, the objective is the same, to replace independent judgment with controlled outcomes. History shows that when this happens, leadership legitimacy suffers, internal unity fractures, and public confidence erodes.

The irony is striking. The money used to buy votes rarely solves the very problems people complain about. A few cedis cannot secure sustainable jobs for graduate children. A phone or envelope cannot fix a broken economy. These inducements disappear quickly, but the consequences of poor leadership linger for generations.

It is within this context that many within the NPP have gravitated toward leadership rooted in capacity rather than convenience. Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s appeal lies not in handouts but in a demonstrable record of enterprise, job creation, and direct engagement with ordinary people. His message resonates because it is grounded in action, not abstractions factories built, businesses sustained, and livelihoods created.

Political parties grow strong not through coercion, but through conviction. Democracy demands courage, the courage to say no to inducement, no to fear, and no to manipulation. It requires patience to think beyond election day and honesty to place long-term national interest above short-term personal gain.

Ghana’s political future will not be decided by who spent the most money, but by who inspired the most confidence, integrity, and belief in possibility. A vote guided by conscience strengthens democracy; a vote sold weakens it.

In moments like this, standing firm With Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is not merely political, it is patriotic.

Story By: Stephen Armah Quaye, Toronto-Canada.