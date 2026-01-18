Agona West Municipal Assembly Undertakes Clean-Up Exercise to Mark National Sanitation Day

The Agona West Municipal Assembly in the Central Region last Saturday organized a major clean-up exercise to mark the Monthly National Sanitation Day, with a renewed call for the provision of adequate working tools to enhance efficiency.

Addressing participants after the over five-hour exercise, the Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V, reiterated the need for more sanitation tools to help shorten the duration of future exercises and improve overall productivity.

The exercise drew massive participation from residents of Agona Swedru and surrounding communities, including Nananom, market traders, transport unions, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Ambulance Service, teachers, students, staff of the Environmental Health Department, members of the Ghana Hairdressers Association, and several other identifiable groups and individuals.

Nana Essieni V reaffirmed the commitment of the Swedruman Council of Chiefs to supporting the monthly sanitation activities. He encouraged residents to participate actively to help eliminate airborne and other environmentally related diseases.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, Hon. Eric Gyamfi Odoom, expressed gratitude to Nananom and all participants for their dedication. He assured the public that the Assembly would sustain the exercise to curb environmental health challenges within the municipality.

Hon. Odoom also expressed concern about the growing indiscipline regarding sanitation practices and called for a collective attitudinal change for the good of the municipality and the nation.

The Head of the Environmental Health Department, Mr. Mack Dzodzozie, commended the Assembly and the Swedruman Council of Chiefs for their collaborative efforts to improve sanitation and environmental health in the area. He warned that sanitation offenders would not be spared and urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their homes and workplaces.

“Environmental health and sanitation are everyone’s responsibility. It behooves us all to work together to maintain Agona West Municipality as the cleanest district in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole,” he emphasized