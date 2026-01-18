ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Agona West Municipal Assembly Undertakes Clean-Up Exercise to Mark National Sanitation Day

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Health Agona West Municipal Assembly Undertakes Clean-Up Exercise to Mark National Sanitation Day
SUN, 18 JAN 2026

The Agona West Municipal Assembly in the Central Region last Saturday organized a major clean-up exercise to mark the Monthly National Sanitation Day, with a renewed call for the provision of adequate working tools to enhance efficiency.

Addressing participants after the over five-hour exercise, the Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V, reiterated the need for more sanitation tools to help shorten the duration of future exercises and improve overall productivity.

The exercise drew massive participation from residents of Agona Swedru and surrounding communities, including Nananom, market traders, transport unions, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Ambulance Service, teachers, students, staff of the Environmental Health Department, members of the Ghana Hairdressers Association, and several other identifiable groups and individuals.

Nana Essieni V reaffirmed the commitment of the Swedruman Council of Chiefs to supporting the monthly sanitation activities. He encouraged residents to participate actively to help eliminate airborne and other environmentally related diseases.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, Hon. Eric Gyamfi Odoom, expressed gratitude to Nananom and all participants for their dedication. He assured the public that the Assembly would sustain the exercise to curb environmental health challenges within the municipality.

Hon. Odoom also expressed concern about the growing indiscipline regarding sanitation practices and called for a collective attitudinal change for the good of the municipality and the nation.

The Head of the Environmental Health Department, Mr. Mack Dzodzozie, commended the Assembly and the Swedruman Council of Chiefs for their collaborative efforts to improve sanitation and environmental health in the area. He warned that sanitation offenders would not be spared and urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their homes and workplaces.

“Environmental health and sanitation are everyone’s responsibility. It behooves us all to work together to maintain Agona West Municipality as the cleanest district in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole,” he emphasized

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

2 hours ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

2 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

2 hours ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

3 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

3 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

4 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

4 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

4 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line