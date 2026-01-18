Karaga Dul‑Lana Commends Bamvim Youth and Warriors for Upholding Dagbon Customs at Final Funeral Rites

Karaga Dul‑Lana, Naa Gariba, has praised the youth and traditional warriors of Bamvim for their discipline and strict adherence to Dagbon customs during the final funeral rites (Buni Wohubu) of the late Paramount Chief of the Bamvim Traditional Area, Naa Mahama.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, January 15, 2026, during the climax of the funeral ceremonies—which drew thousands from across Dagbon—Naa Gariba commended the Sapashin‑nima (local warriors) for respecting the long‑standing directive of Naa Gbewaa banning the use of sophisticated weapons at funerals and traditional gatherings.

He reminded the youth, traditional authorities, and state institutions that the ban remains fully in force, urging continued vigilance and close collaboration with security agencies to maintain peace and order at all traditional events in Dagbon.

The week‑long funeral attracted eminent chiefs, traditional rulers, political leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from within and outside the Northern Region, underscoring the late chief’s influence and contributions to the Bamvim and broader Dagbon traditional area.

On the final day of the rites, the Regent of the Bamvim Traditional Area led family members, chiefs, and sympathizers in a solemn circumambulation of the late chief’s residence, marking the peak of the ceremonies. The event featured musket firing, horseback processions by prominent chiefs, and vibrant displays of traditional regalia—an impressive showcase of Dagbon’s rich cultural heritage.

Family members and mourners expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and well‑organized nature of the funeral, offering prayers for the selection of a worthy successor to occupy the vacant skin.

Naa Gariba also commended the outgoing Regent of Bamvim, Naa Alhassan, and his siblings for successfully overseeing the funeral rites.

Earlier, the Dagbon Traditional Council had communicated the official funeral schedule to the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council. The rites began on January 9 with Zugu Penibu, continued with Buni Wuhubu on January 15, and concluded with Sara Taribu on January 16, 2026.

In accordance with Dagbon tradition, the family—led by the Regent—will formally notify the Overlord of Dagbon of the completion of the rites, paving the way for the processes leading to the selection and enskinment of a substantive Bamvim Lana.

Naa Gariba attended the ceremony accompanied by senior elders of his palace and palace security intelligence