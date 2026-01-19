53 Nigerian nationals arrested as security agencies bust cybercrime hubs in Greater Accra

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced the arrest of 53 Nigerian nationals following intelligence-driven operations targeting suspected cybercrime centres across parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the minister, intelligence gathered within the past 48 hours by the Cyber Security Authority revealed the existence of multiple cybercrime hubs operating in East Legon Hills, Afienya, Kwabenya, Weija, and Tuba. The information indicated that young men were being lured, exploited and coerced by alleged kingpins to engage in cybercrime activities at these locations.

Based on the CSA-led intelligence, a joint task force comprising National Security Operations, the Cyber Security Authority, the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, and the Police SWAT Unit carried out coordinated raids on January 16 and 17, 2026.

The operations led to the arrest of 9 Nigerian nationals identified as key suspects, while 44 others, also Nigerians, believed to be victims of exploitation, were rescued. The rescued individuals were found in apartments using laptop computers suspected to be linked to cybercrime operations.

Searches conducted at the various sites resulted in the retrieval of 52 assorted mobile phones, 62 laptop computers, and two pump-action guns.

In total, 53 Nigerian nationals were arrested, with the breakdown as follows: East Legon Hills recorded 5 arrests, Afienya 11, Kwabenya 10, Weija 10, and Tuba 17.

Mr George said all those arrested have been properly profiled and handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for safekeeping and further investigations.

He warned foreign nationals seeking opportunities in Ghana to be cautious and verify claims made by individuals who entice them into the country under false pretences. He noted that some individuals arrested in earlier operations have already been profiled by the Ghana Immigration Service and INTERPOL and handed over to Nigerian authorities at the Seme border, while others are currently facing prosecution in Ghanaian courts.

The minister stressed that protecting Ghana’s international cyber image remains a major priority, describing the fight against cybercrime as “non-negotiable.”

He also praised the Cyber Security Authority and its partner law enforcement agencies for their coordinated efforts, reaffirming government’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s digital space.

“For God and Country,” the statement posted on the minister’s Facebook page concluded.