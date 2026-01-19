“Sleep on Adutwum at your own peril” — Adutwum spokesperson responds to Bryan Agyapong video

The spokesperson for NPP flagbearer hopeful and former Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has cautioned rival aspirants, particularly Dr Bryan Acheampong, against downplaying Dr Adutwum’s chances in the party’s presidential primary.

Opoku Mensah was reacting to a viral video in which Dr Bryan Acheampong was seen casting doubt on Dr Adutwum’s relevance in the ongoing flagbearer race. He described the remarks, along with similar commentaries circulating on some platforms, as calculated attempts to mislead party delegates ahead of the January 31, 2026, election.

According to him, efforts to portray Dr Adutwum as a fringe candidate are disconnected from realities within the New Patriotic Party.

He argued that some aspirants have sustained their visibility mainly through verbal attacks on opponents rather than clearly explaining to delegates why they deserve their support.

Opoku Mensah said interactions with party delegates across the country suggest a growing consensus around Dr Adutwum as the preferred choice to lead the party.

He described the former Education Minister as a clean candidate without political baggage, noting that he has a deep understanding of the party’s grassroots and the expectations of its delegates.

The spokesperson stressed that the NPP has signalled its desire for a leader who is a generational thinker and a tested reformer capable of repositioning the party for future electoral victories.

He added that these attributes are evident in Dr Adutwum’s record in public service and his broader leadership vision.

Opoku Mensah expressed confidence that the strength of support for Dr Adutwum will become clear when ballots are cast and counted on January 31.