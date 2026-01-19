ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“Sleep on Adutwum at your own peril” — Adutwum spokesperson responds to Bryan Agyapong video

  Mon, 19 Jan 2026
NPP “Sleep on Adutwum at your own peril” — Adutwum spokesperson responds to Bryan Agyapong video
MON, 19 JAN 2026

The spokesperson for NPP flagbearer hopeful and former Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has cautioned rival aspirants, particularly Dr Bryan Acheampong, against downplaying Dr Adutwum’s chances in the party’s presidential primary.

Opoku Mensah was reacting to a viral video in which Dr Bryan Acheampong was seen casting doubt on Dr Adutwum’s relevance in the ongoing flagbearer race. He described the remarks, along with similar commentaries circulating on some platforms, as calculated attempts to mislead party delegates ahead of the January 31, 2026, election.

According to him, efforts to portray Dr Adutwum as a fringe candidate are disconnected from realities within the New Patriotic Party.

He argued that some aspirants have sustained their visibility mainly through verbal attacks on opponents rather than clearly explaining to delegates why they deserve their support.

Opoku Mensah said interactions with party delegates across the country suggest a growing consensus around Dr Adutwum as the preferred choice to lead the party.

He described the former Education Minister as a clean candidate without political baggage, noting that he has a deep understanding of the party’s grassroots and the expectations of its delegates.

The spokesperson stressed that the NPP has signalled its desire for a leader who is a generational thinker and a tested reformer capable of repositioning the party for future electoral victories.

He added that these attributes are evident in Dr Adutwum’s record in public service and his broader leadership vision.

Opoku Mensah expressed confidence that the strength of support for Dr Adutwum will become clear when ballots are cast and counted on January 31.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

2 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

2 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

2 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

2 hours ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

2 hours ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

3 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

3 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

3 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

3 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line